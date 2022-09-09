ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buhl, ID
Crime & Safety
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Buhl, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Accidents
Buhl, ID
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
FILER, ID
kmvt

Ainsworth Blick, Debra Kay

BUHL—Debra Kay Ainsworth Blick, 52, of Buhl, Idaho passed away September 6, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Teen driver cited following two-vehicle crash in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple agencies responded to the intersection of 3300 East and Highway 30 for a two-vehicle car crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred during a busy time at 7:55 a.m., when commuters, parents and students were off to their respective destinations. Lori Stewart, public information officer...
KIMBERLY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge
kmvt

Lincoln County Connections continues to increase access to transportation

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last December, the Lincoln County Transportation Board launched Lincoln County Connections, in an effort to improve access to transportation. “My philosophy is that in 2022, access shouldn’t be an issue, there is ways to get there from here,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, the Chair of the Transportation Board.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

ISP trooper critically injured after being struck by passing motorist

JEROME — An Idaho State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome, according to state police. A sergeant with state police responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84 near exit 168 in Jerome around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. While providing traffic control, the trooper was struck by a passing vehicle. ...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Monday’s prep sport scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a look at Monday’s high school sports scores. Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1 (21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-9) Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk shot an 8-under 64 to win a tournament at Idaho Falls. The Bruins boys and girls both...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped

UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
WENDELL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy