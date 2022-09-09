ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Outdoor Life

Georgia Brothers Tag Monster Alligator After Sending Up a Prayer

Mark and Charles Quirk had scouted the sprawling 37,500-acre Lake Seminole on the Florida-Georgia state line, and they knew where some giant alligators would be at the start of the hunting season. Plus, the brothers were at a lake they knew well and had taken big gators from in prior years. They were confident they would have a good season, but they had no idea what sort of adventure was in store.
KNOE TV8

West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
