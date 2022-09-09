Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal near fast-food restaurant
A Louisiana state official was arrested this week after, authorities alleged, she was caught in the middle of a drug transaction with a wanted man as police were closing in to arrest him. Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested Tuesday...
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Georgia Brothers Tag Monster Alligator After Sending Up a Prayer
Mark and Charles Quirk had scouted the sprawling 37,500-acre Lake Seminole on the Florida-Georgia state line, and they knew where some giant alligators would be at the start of the hunting season. Plus, the brothers were at a lake they knew well and had taken big gators from in prior years. They were confident they would have a good season, but they had no idea what sort of adventure was in store.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suitcase ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to animal rescue
A good Samaritan helped rescue four abandoned puppies early Saturday morning after noticing a suitcase seemingly moving on its own along a North Carolina highway, according to Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS).
Comments / 0