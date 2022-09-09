Cobra Kai season five: Where was it filmed?

COBRA KAI is back for a fifth season filled with crazy, kung-fu action.

Curious fans are wondering where the hit Netflix show was filmed.

Where is Cobra Kai season five filmed?

Cobra Kai was renewed for a fifth season back in August 2021.

The show is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen and brings a new breath of life to the franchise.

Cobra Kai continues the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and takes place in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

However, fans would be surprised to find out that their favorite show is actually filmed in Atlanta.

When did Cobra Kai's season five release?

In the wake of the season four release on December 31, 2021, Martin Kove, who plays Kreese, posted on Instagram and Twitter that the fifth season had wrapped.

"S5. Finished. My humble gratitude to all. Every day. No mercy. All day. rewatch S1-3 before S4 on December 31st happy holidays, make it count! Love you all," he wrote.

On May 6, 2022, the Cobra Kai cast and crew broke the news to fans regarding a release date for season five via Twitter:

"Our New Year’s tradition just got bumped up a few months. Cobra Kai Season 5 drops Sept 9, only on Netflix," the show's official account tweeted.

What has Peyton List said about season 5?

Peyton List - who plays Tory Nichols - sat down to talk about the show's latest season with Variety in September.

When asked about how season 5 differs from the others, she said:

"With the All Valley tournament, I thought, 'Season 5 is going to be a lot more relaxed on the fighting. I’m probably not going to be with stunts at all.'

"And then of course the writers just completely turned that around. Especially for the big guys, the older guys, there are just some intense fights.

"And so many returns of characters from the past that we haven’t seen that are very surprising."