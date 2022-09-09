Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
CT's best family dining restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Enthusiastic and Exuberant – My Weekend at Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival
This past weekend was the long-awaited San Gennaro festival in Danbury, CT. The event was thrown by Jimmy Galante with the full support and cooperation from the City of Danbury. Italians and Italian-Americans understand the significance of this event from a cultural standpoint but beyond that, it's a whole lot of fun centered around food.
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports.
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
News 12
21st annual CT United Ride brings out thousands of bikers
For 21 years, thousands of motorcycle bikers have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 in the annual CT United Ride. "Because of our proximity to New York City, we lost dozens and dozens of our neighbors and family members," says Rep. Jim Himes in the opening remarks of the memorial.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Park Damages
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
WTNH.com
When will Connecticut see the fall foliage?
Conn. (WTNH) — You might be waiting longer to see the leaves change colors this year. Across the United States, the seasonal shift might be behind schedule. According to the Smoky Mountain fall foliage prediction map Connecticut’s peak will hit sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. However,...
NewsTimes
‘I come back here, and I feel everything I felt on the first day’: Connecticut residents reflect on 9/11 at state memorial
WESTPORT — On a clear, sunny day at a peninsula within Westport’s Sherwood Island State park, the Manhattan skyline peeks in the distance across the Long Island Sound. Spectators who gathered on that same beach 21 years ago, though, saw a far different sight than the one that greets them today.
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Connecticut This Weekend For Couples
Connecticut is home to many fun things to do for couples. A Sunday brunch sail, a flight lesson, or zipline adventure are just a few of the many options. They are perfect for couples who are looking for fun and romance. These unique events are also great gift ideas for friends. If you are looking for ideas for a romantic weekend, then look no further. You’ll find all kinds of fun activities and events that are sure to impress your partner.
Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow student athlete, still has not entered a plea
MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.
dailylifetravels.com
Southford Falls State Park CT
Looking to chase a waterfall that doesn’t involve a hike? Look no further than Southford Falls State Park! This state park in western Connecticut is home to a stunning waterfall close to the parking lot, picnic areas, and hiking trails!. Getting There. The best way to get to Southford...
