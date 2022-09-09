J-pop singer-songwriter Aimyon shared a new music video accompanying her latest song “Tsuyokunacchattanda Blue” — which translates roughly to “I’m stronger, but blue” — from her new album called Falling Into Your Eyes Record. Falling Into Your Eyes Record is the “Marigold” singer’s fourth studio album, released Aug. 17. The 27-year-old teamed up with director Hideto Hotta for the first time for this video, which consists of multiple scenes set in a studio depicting the singer performing the song listlessly in various guises and situations. “It was refreshing and interesting to spend time in the dark studio facing myself,” Aimyon says. “There were scenes where I had to grapple with my memory, so I honed my concentration for the shoot.” She adds: “I felt like an intruder inside the protagonist’s body. These are the ones that do bad things.” More from BillboardWatch YOASOBI Perform 'Sukida' at Rock in Japan Festival 2022Ado's 'New Genesis' Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3Watch Chanmina's Star-Studded 'TOKYO 4AM' Music Video

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO