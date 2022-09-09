Read full article on original website
Related
BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted ‘Shut Down’ Music Video Teaser
BLACKPINK is just days away from dropping their highly anticipated sophomore album, Born Pink, and the group has even more up their sleeves. Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie dropped the teaser to their next music video, “Shut Down,” on Tuesday (Sept. 13), and the brightly colored 20-second clip finds the girls in an alley full of signs plastered on the walls. “Shut Down” follows the upcoming album’s lead single, “Pink Venom,” which arrived in August. The day the song was released, “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far. “Pink Venom”...
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Rule Billboard Global Charts
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds for a record-extending 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” spends a third week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” blasts to the top 10 of both Global tallies; Manuel Turizo‘s “La Bachata” hits the Global 200’s top 10; and Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on Global Excl. U.S. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Holds Atop Hot 100, ‘Late Night Talking’ Leaps to No. 3
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” posts a 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Meanwhile, Styles’ follow-up single, “Late Night Talking,” with both songs from his album Harry’s House, surges from No. 12 to a new No. 3 Hot 100 high, following the arrival of new versions of “Talking” made available for purchase in the tracking week. Styles becomes the first artist with two songs in the chart’s top three spots simultaneously this year. “As It Was” concurrently returns to No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart after a 13-week break, the longest between reigns for a...
Billboard
Miley Cyrus Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself to Instagram
Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that she posted an image of herself to social media, filed by the same paparazzo who sued Dua Lipa for the same thing last month. In a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles federal court, photographer Robert Barbara claimed that Cyrus...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lady Gaga’s Artful & Hopeful Chromatica Ball Tour Stop at LA’s Dodger Stadium Filmed for Mystery Project
Lady Gaga invited 52,000 Little Monsters to Dodger Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 10) for her long-awaited and long-waylaid Chromatica Ball tour, and if you weren’t one of the tens of thousands in the ballpark, you still might be able to see the magic unfold in the future. “52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take,” Gaga tweeted after Saturday’s show, sharing a fan video of fireworks exploding over Dodger Stadium to wrap up her performance of the 2020 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Chromatica single “Rain On Me” (sans duet partner Ariana Grande). Over on Instagram,...
See Taylor Swift in Her 1930s Period Costume in a New ‘Amsterdam’ Poster
It’s the 1930s (Taylor’s Version). Leading up to the Oct. 7 premiere of David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie Amsterdam, new posters showcasing each individual actor in the main cast were released on social media to give viewers a sneak peek at the film’s characters — one of whom happens to be played by none other than Taylor Swift. Posing with one gloved hand on her hip and another resting on her chest, Swift appears in her poster dressed head to toe in a jade green tweed coat and skirt ensemble directly inspired by 1930s fashion, complete with a luxurious black...
Elton John to Livestream Final U.S. Concert on Disney+
Even if you missed out on seeing Sir Elton John on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, you will get one last chance to experience the magic. During Disney’s D23 Expo over the weekend, the Mouse House announced that Disney+ will air “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” on Nov. 20. According to Deadline, the livestream of John’s final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will chronicle the pop legend’s final American stop on what has been billed as his last-ever tour as part of a reported $30 million deal struck with Disney. The package includes the livestream as...
Nicki Minaj Is Queen of Australia’s Singles Chart
Nicki Minaj is the queen of Australia’s singles chart, while Yungblud cuts his first national chart crown with his self-titled third studio LP. Yungblud (via Interscope/Universal) blasts to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the followup to the British alternative rock star’s 2020 sophomore effort Weird, which peaked at No. 6. Yungblud does enough to deny Megadeth a week in the spotlight, as the U.S. thrash metal legends’ 16th studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead (USM/Universal) arrives at No. 2. Also new to the ARIA Chart this week is The Butterfly Effect, which spreads its wings for a No....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 14 Best Earbuds to Buy Right Now: Apple, Beats, Sony, Samsung & More
Looking for a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds? Whether wired or wireless, it’s become even easier to find a decent pair of earbuds for well under $50, but for shoppers willing to spend a bit more, we put together a list of over a dozen of the best earbuds, priced from as low as $20 all the way up to $250. The models below from major brands such as Apple, Sony, Samsung and Bose offer the ability to play music, watch videos, take calls, control volume, and skip or fast-forward through tracks without having to touch your device. The list of headphones...
Billboard
Louis Tomlinson & BLACKPINK’s New Singles Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart
BLACKPINK member Lisa‘s “Lalisa” returns to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 17), powered by Twitter, leading the list for a third week. Dating to the chart’s start last October, “Lalisa” is the sixth song to spend three or more weeks at No. 1, after BTS’ “Butter” (20 weeks), Ha Sung-woon and Jimin’s “With You” and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven each) and BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” and BTS’ “Yet to Come” (three each).
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits 10th Week at No. 1, Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 in Over a Year
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Sept. 17 (rising 2-1) for a 10th nonconsecutive week atop the list. It now solely has the most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, surpassing the nine weeks logged by the Encanto soundtrack. Further, Un Verano Sin Ti has the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent 10 weeks (all consecutive, from its debut) at No. 1 (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021, charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 99,500 equivalent album units in the U.S....
Bad Bunny Tops Artist 100 for Sixth Week, Ties The Weeknd for Most Time at No. 1 in 2022
Bad Bunny claims a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 17), rebounding from No. 2 to reign as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his LP Un Verano Sin Ti. The album spends a milestone 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 99,500 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate. It surpasses the Encanto soundtrack for the most week logged at No. 1 this year. It also becomes just the eighth album released since 2000 to spend 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aimyon Faces Herself & Sings Listlessly in ‘Tsuyokunacchattanda Blue’ Music Video: Watch
J-pop singer-songwriter Aimyon shared a new music video accompanying her latest song “Tsuyokunacchattanda Blue” — which translates roughly to “I’m stronger, but blue” — from her new album called Falling Into Your Eyes Record. Falling Into Your Eyes Record is the “Marigold” singer’s fourth studio album, released Aug. 17. The 27-year-old teamed up with director Hideto Hotta for the first time for this video, which consists of multiple scenes set in a studio depicting the singer performing the song listlessly in various guises and situations. “It was refreshing and interesting to spend time in the dark studio facing myself,” Aimyon says. “There were scenes where I had to grapple with my memory, so I honed my concentration for the shoot.” She adds: “I felt like an intruder inside the protagonist’s body. These are the ones that do bad things.” More from BillboardWatch YOASOBI Perform 'Sukida' at Rock in Japan Festival 2022Ado's 'New Genesis' Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3Watch Chanmina's Star-Studded 'TOKYO 4AM' Music Video
Nicki Minaj Announces New Song ‘Love In the Way’ With Bleu
Nicki Minaj has even more new music on the way. Fresh off the heels of her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Super Freaky Girl,” the Queen of Rap announced through social media on Sunday (Sept. 11) that she’s teaming up with singer-rapper Bleu for the upcoming single “Love In the Way,” due out Sept. 16. “#LoveInTheWay F R I D A Y @bleuvandross,” Minaj wrote on Instagram alongside a fierce-looking photo of the pair standing alongside each other. Bleu — whose 2020 R&B EP, Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, debuted at No. 9 on the Top R&B Albums — shared the same...
Billboard & Samsung Launch NXT 2.0 With Celebrity Mentor Mariah Angeliq
Billboard is partnering with Samsung for another season of NXT, the social media-driven competition to find the next great unsigned artist. The search launches the week of Sept. 19 with Mariah Angeliq as one of the season’s three celebrity mentors. The reggaeton star — dubbed “La Princesa de Miami” — will begin sharing how singers can join the competition exclusively on her social channels, with the other two mentors yet to be revealed. After submitting their audition videos, the top 12 NXT hopefuls will be selected by Billboard and armed with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip4, Buds2 Pro and Watch5 to compete...
Eliza Rose Extends U.K. Singles Chart Reign With ‘B.O.T.A.’
In a historic moment for the U.K. charts, Eliza Rose reigns over the singles survey for a second consecutive week with “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All).” “B.O.T.A.” (via Warner Records / X One House) with Interplanetary Criminal leads the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Sept. 9, with a market-leading volume of streams, the OCC reports. Rose etches her name in the books, as the latest survey represents the first-ever Official U.K. Singles Chart published under a king — Charles III. The London DJ and her hit might be the baddest of them all, though Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday...
Billboard
Universal Music Combines Distribution Operations Under New Virgin Music Group Banner
Led by mtheory founders JT Myers and Nat Pastor, the new global division encompasses Virgin Music, Ingrooves and mtheory Artist Partnerships. Universal Music Group has consolidated its artist services operations into a new global Virgin Music Group division, the company announced Tuesday (Sept. 13). Virgin Music Group will be led...
2022 Emmys Parties Celebrate the Changing Face of Awards Winners
Is there any better way to kick off a party than to have Lizzo, fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Reality Competition, walk into the building to the band playing her own hit “About Damn Time,” moving her to run over and christen the dancefloor? The afterparties for the 2022 Primetime Emmys started with the Governors Gala, which happened outdoors at L.A. Live, only a short walk away from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, where the awards show took place. The massive venue, basically a city block filled with bars and food stations at every corner, was space...
Billboard
‘What Do We Do Now?’: SoundCloud Mulls ‘Different Strategy’ After Layoffs
In January, SoundCloud executives were bullish about the company’s future. “What we’re trying to pull together is the next great, big iconic music company of the future,” CEO Michael Weissman told Billboard. “And we have all the pieces.”. Seven months later, SoundCloud announced that it...
Lewis Capaldi Heading For U.K. Chart Title With ‘Forget Me’
The Brits haven’t forgotten Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish singer and songwriter is on track for another U.K. chart crown with “Forget Me” (via Vertigo), his first single in nearly three years. Produced by TMS, Capaldi’s comeback track leads the midweek chart, and is en route to becoming his third leader following “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go,” both from 2019. He has five top 10s to his name, a figure that almost certainly will rise to six when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published. In a quirky open-letter which accompanied the release of “Forget Me,” Capaldi admitted to nerves — expressed in...
Comments / 0