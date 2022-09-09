ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halloween Ends’ Total Film Cover Teases a Killer Finale Between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode

Movie fans are slowly making their way through September. As the days grow longer and a bit colder, Michael Myers will soon be terrorizing audiences once again in Halloween Ends. The final film in the Halloween franchise, for now, is slashing its way to theaters next month and the marketing for the film has slowly been creeping up on genre fans everywhere. Now Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, has shared the new Halloween Total Film cover which features our two favorite franchise enemies ready for one last fight.
New 'Halloween Ends' Image Teases Laurie Strode‘s Last Stand

The Halloween season is finally upon us, which means Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' decades long battle will soon be over in Halloween Ends this October. There has been so much speculation about this supposed final chapter in the Halloween saga, and fans are anxiously waiting for the end. Now, Universal has released a new image which teases the two mortal enemies are not going down without one last fight.
Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time

The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
