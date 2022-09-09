FARMVILLE — In a game filled with scoring chances, a lone first-half goal proved to be the difference as Farmville Central blanked visiting Ayden-Grifton 1-0 in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference soccer match Wednesday. The first half saw the Jaguars dominate most of the play in the attacking third, as their constant pressure eventually paid off in the 26th minute. Alan Lavalle sent a through ball into the visitors’ box...

