ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why Queen Elizabeth II Books Are Being Removed From Texas School Libraries

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoLe9_0how4Qu500
Photo: Getty Images

Impacts of the death of Queen Elizabeth II are trickling into the U.S. More notably, into the libraries in the state of Texas.

When the Royal Family announced the death of the longest-serving monarch in British history, local school librarians began pulling Queen Elizabeth, 96, books off their shelves. Why? It's less complicated than you might suspect.

"Once the news hit today, I began weeding my books showing Elizabeth as current UK monarch," Mindy Selby , an elementary school librarian in Fort Worth, told the Fort Worth-Star Telegram .

She said libraries must be "refreshed" whenever a major historical event occurs. "Otherwise, I am not giving (students) correct information," Selby said of her "mini lesson." The Hubbard Heights Elementary librarian said she expects students to ask more questions about the Queen's death as they hear more about it over the weekend.

Across Fort Worth, hundreds of librarians will be removing Queen Elizabeth books from their shelves. This also includes books about now-King Charles and Prince William , since their titles are no longer accurate following the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday (September 8) peacefully at the Balmoral, the Royal Family announced. Her son and successor, Charles, addressed the United Kingdom in a speech on Friday (September 9). His brief remarks touched on how sad he is for his mother's death and how much the world has changed since Elizabeth took the throne 70 years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing

The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
U.K.
The Guardian

It’s one law for King Charles the billionaire and another for his struggling subjects

During that soggy afternoon when the Queen was still said to be only ill, the BBC’s Clive Myrie was filling time. Only hours before, he noted, Liz Truss had been making “a rather important statement” on just how families would pay their heating bills this winter. All was now “insignificant”. It was, the usually excellent presenter later admitted, “a poor choice of word”.
U.K.
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy