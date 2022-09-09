Raekwon McMillan ready to get after old Miami teammates: 'I play for the Patriots now'

A number of New England Patriots -- most recently wide receiver DeVante Parker -- will have a homecoming (or revenge game) of sorts when they face the Miami Dolphins. Parker, Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan were all drafted by Miami, with Parker playing in his first game against his old team this weekend.

For McMillan, who has already played the Dolphins as a member of the now Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020, no friendship is going to protect his ex-teammates from him between the lines.

"It's straight smoke when we first go out there. I play for the Patriots now," the linebacker told reporters with a smile on Friday. "I love them guys to death. I'll probably dap 'em up before the game. But when the clock starts until the clock ends, we're [on] opposing teams. … We keep it pushing and play ball, man."

McMillan began his career in Miami as a second-round pick in 2017 but missed his rookie season with a season-ending ACL injury. He then started 18 of 32 games for the Dolphins in his next two seasons before being traded to the Raiders in 2020.

Enter 2022, and he's now likely to play significant snaps at linebacker next to Ja'Whaun Bentley against a revamped Dolphins offense that acquired Tyreek Hill in the off-season (and sent Parker away shortly after).

After struggling to get off the field against faster teams late in the 2021 season, the Patriots are hoping McMillan can provide the touch of speed and coverage ability at the linebacker position they've been missing. They'll need both those things pretty immediately on Sunday.