George Fant 'frustrated' by constant changing of positions on offensive line

This comes after he had been moved to right tackle following the signing of Brown, and now, just days away from the Jets season opener, the pending free agent will be on the other side of Joe Flacco when the season opens on Sunday.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Fant wasn’t too thrilled with having to switch yet again, but will do what the team needs.

“Obviously I’m frustrated,” Fant said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “It’s the second time I’ve had to move the week of a game. I can’t control it, but it’s obviously a frustrating situation.”

Fant shined at left tackle last season when Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury, leading the team to name Fant the starter there and moving Becton to right tackle. But after Becton went down with another season-ending injury, Gang Green pivoted to Brown, meaning Fant was moving back to the right side.

But now he’s back on the left, as the seesaw continues.

