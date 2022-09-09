ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pied Piper of Castro gives encore bagpipe performance in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

By Natalia Gurevich, Megan Goldsby
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8VOd_0how4A1h00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing away on Thursday at 96 years old, many have been paying tribute to the longstanding monarch in their own ways.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

One such individual is a bagpiper who played atop his roof in San Francisco's Castro District for more than 100 days straight at the start of the pandemic.

He came back for one night only on Thursday to honor the late Queen.

Hal Wilkes has been called the Pied Piper of the Castro for his resonant tunes. The anglophile plays with the San Francisco Irish Pipers Band, and became a beloved fixture in his neighborhood during the height of the pandemic .

His home is decorated like the interior of a classic country manor and the building he lives in is actually called the queen's Mansion.

The roof of that building is Wilkes' stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LcsA_0how4A1h00
Wilkes ascends his roof to play his bagpipes for his neighbors at sunset. Photo credit Megan Goldsby/KCBS Radio

"Playing pipes on the roof during lockdown – there'd be a round of applause and cheers for the healthcare workers," he said.

He stopped playing after 111 days, but reprised his performance Thursday night in honor of the queen.

"I could tell, everyone could tell that she was failing, but when it happened, it really let the air out of the bag – so to speak," he said.

"It was nice to be able to do this," said Wilkes. "I felt that this is my closure, my contribution."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marinmagazine.com

Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today

One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Remembering Queen Elizabeth: San Francisco visits a combination of pomp and protest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- While many members of the British Royal Family have come to the San Francisco Bay Area over the years, it was the visits of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the 1970s and 1980s that drew the most attention. The 1983 and 1977 visits were filled with pomp and ceremony but San Francisco's large Irish-American population also made sure the royals knew how displeased they were with the conflict in Northern Ireland. On March 3, 1983, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrived a day ahead of schedule, and it threw their security into a frenzy....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim

… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Kimberly Guilfoyle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Boyfriend: Donald Trump Jr. Profession: Attorney, journalist, political analyst. Kimberly Guilfoyle was once upon a time the Assistant District Attorney for San Francisco. She was also the First Lady of the city. Kimberly Guilfoyle is primarily famous for her television appearances. She is also a political analyst and a journalist. She is mainly renowned for being a host in the show “The five,” which appears on Fox News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
oaklandside.org

We toured the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, which is still under renovation

The interior of the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center—formerly the Oakland Municipal Auditorium—has been a construction zone since late 2020, when the city of Oakland entered into a 99-year lease for the rehabilitation and operation of the 1915 Beaux-Arts-style building with Oakland Civic, LLC, an affiliate of Orton Development. The developer won the rights to the project in 2015.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Bagpipes#Encore#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
oaklandside.org

How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?

Only in the Bay Area can three coffee shops thrive on just one block — stretching between Oakland and Berkeley — and can do so in the spirit of community, not competition. Living around the corner from this stretch of College Avenue between Claremont and Alcatraz for the past decade plus, I’ve often speculated about how so many coffee joints (Cole Coffee, Philz Coffee, and Peet’s Coffee — not even counting the to-go only Starbucks located inside Safeway) manage to not only survive, but flourish.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

‘Injustice’: West Coast Pizza shutters due to $150K labor lawsuit

University Avenue’s West Coast Pizza shut down earlier this year following a $150,000 labor lawsuit filed against the restaurant’s owners. The centrally located shop for late night cheese stick runs and pizza-hungry UC Berkeley students was established in 1992 as part of a chain of cheap pizza places in college areas, according to former owner Jon Guhl, who ran the store from 2000 to 2008.
BERKELEY, CA
SFStation.com

50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'

The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy