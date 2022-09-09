Pied Piper of Castro gives encore bagpipe performance in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing away on Thursday at 96 years old, many have been paying tribute to the longstanding monarch in their own ways.

One such individual is a bagpiper who played atop his roof in San Francisco's Castro District for more than 100 days straight at the start of the pandemic.

He came back for one night only on Thursday to honor the late Queen.

Hal Wilkes has been called the Pied Piper of the Castro for his resonant tunes. The anglophile plays with the San Francisco Irish Pipers Band, and became a beloved fixture in his neighborhood during the height of the pandemic .

His home is decorated like the interior of a classic country manor and the building he lives in is actually called the queen's Mansion.

The roof of that building is Wilkes' stage.

Wilkes ascends his roof to play his bagpipes for his neighbors at sunset. Photo credit Megan Goldsby/KCBS Radio

"Playing pipes on the roof during lockdown – there'd be a round of applause and cheers for the healthcare workers," he said.

He stopped playing after 111 days, but reprised his performance Thursday night in honor of the queen.

"I could tell, everyone could tell that she was failing, but when it happened, it really let the air out of the bag – so to speak," he said.

"It was nice to be able to do this," said Wilkes. "I felt that this is my closure, my contribution."

