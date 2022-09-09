ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Police arrest suspect in deadly Highway 18 road-rage shooting

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

A suspect is in custody on murder charges almost two months after a Tigard man was killed during a suspected road-rage shooting while day-tripping with his partner on Highway 18 in Polk County.

Oregon State Police detectives, in conjunction with the Polk County Major Crimes Team, announced Friday they had arrested 23-year-old Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, of Beaverton, in connection to the shooting death of 45-year-old Dennis Gerard Anderson.

Anderson and Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46, were driving on Highway 18 on July 13 when a BMW 3 series tried to pass them.

Goldsbury told The Oregonian that she and Anderson, a father of three, were just coming back from a day trip in Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantining.

Witnesses said Anderson pulled over to let the driver of the BMW pass, but the car later stopped near their vehicle. When Anderson got out of his car, someone from the BMW fired multiple rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement asked for the public's help with identifying the shooter, who was described as being a young man with a medium complexion, small stature and short dark hair in a black BMW with a round emblem on the hood.

Their investigation led them to McAnulty.

The suspect was arrested at his home early Friday morning and taken to the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon.

McAnulty was arraigned Friday afternoon in Polk County Circuit Court. Members of the victim's family attended the arraignment.

McAnulty pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him, and Judge Pro Tem Tim Park ordered that he be held without bail.

Oregon State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Reporter Whitney Woodworth covers city hall, economic development and business for the Statesman Journal. For questions, comments and news tips, email wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com , call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police arrest suspect in deadly Highway 18 road-rage shooting

Deborah Allen
3d ago

What a piece of trash, does Oregon have a electric 💺 put it on slow cook.

Jerry Louis
3d ago

thank God this piece of trash is getting thrown in the dumpster, hopefully he stays in prison forever

#Shooting#Murder#Oregon State Police#Violent Crime#Polk County Circuit Court
