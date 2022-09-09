ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY, shooting – Three people killed after active shooter opens fire causing school district lockdown

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 5 days ago
AN active shooter incident has left three dead and an entire school district on lockdown.

Police rushed to Depot Street in Paintsville, Kentucky, on Friday morning after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

An active shooter situation has left three dead Credit: AFP or licensors

Kentucky State Police have not disclosed what caused the shooting, but the Johnson County Coroner’s office confirmed three deaths.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police said the unidentified gunman suffered injuries in the incident and was arrested.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The shooting sent the entire Paintsville Independent School district into lockdown.

The lockdown orders were made based on the recommendations of the sheriff's office.

“The safety of our students and staff is always of our upmost importance," the school district said on Facebook.

The lockdown was lifted an hour after the shooting.

Comments / 1

