Public Safety

Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment

By Lance Strong
 5 days ago

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Mystikal , having endured similar charges and serving time in the past, faces up to life in prison after a first-degree rape indictment was handed down. The charge is tied to an alleged July 30 incident at the Louisiana rapper’s home and other charges were levied as well.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury this past Tuesday and the 51-year-old veteran rapper remains in the Ascension Parish Prison according to a report from the New Orleans Advocate . Mystikal’s previous attorney shot down the allegations but he has since retained new counsel in Joel Pearce, who represented the rapper in 2017 in another rape case that Mystikal served 18 months in prison over.

“It’s an indictment,” Pearce said a day after the reading of the indictment. “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

During a court bail hearing in August, Mystikal’s former attorney noted that the rapper’s accuser was someone known to him romantically since the late 1990s and never once was accused of the crimes he’s faced before. However, it wasn’t enough to get the judge in the case to grant bail.

Mystikal also faces single counts of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

State
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
