ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Thomas & Friends welcomes first character with autism

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnIqm_0how3v2H00

( WXIN ) – The world of Thomas the Tank Engine is welcoming its first character with autism to the island of Sodor.

Bruno the brake car will make his debut on the season 26 premiere of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” on September 12 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito.

According to a release, Mattel Television crafted the character with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), Easterseals Southern California, and writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.

Chuck Smith, the voice actor who plays Bruno, also has autism.

Bruno is described as a “detail-oriented” brake car that enjoys schedules and routines. He rolls in reverse at the rear of the train, said to give him a unique view of the world, much like people with autism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATmWj_0how3v2H00
Courtesy: Mattel Inc.

A lantern on Bruno’s red exterior will indicate his emotional state, moving when he is excited or nervous.

Mattel said Bruno was carefully crafted to “ensure an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child in the real world.”

Merriam-Webster adds ‘yeet,’ ‘sus,’ ‘pumpkin spice’ to dictionary

“The most important aspect of Bruno’s development was getting autistic input throughout the process of creating the character and his interactions with his world,” said Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at ASAN.

Bruno will feature in the broader realm of the Thomas and Friends franchise including on a YouTube series, musical album, “Thomas & Friends Storytime” podcast, an upcoming special, and select merchandise.

The upcoming season of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” will feature new original songs as Thomas and his pals zip around tracks on adventures fueled by friendship.

The original “Thomas & Friends” television show debuted in 1984 and ran until 2021. “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” premiered in 2021 on Cartoon Network.

The television series is based on the “The Railway Series” books by Rev W. Awdry, which was first published in 1945.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Thomas The Tank Engine#Cartoon Network#Mattel Television#Mattel Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Fox 46 Charlotte

Woman in stolen vehicle leads chase in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who refused to exit her vehicle after leading a high-speed chase in Alexander County now faces a slew of charges, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle at the All American Raceway last Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. A […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Charlotte men have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy