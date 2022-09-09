ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I know the history of Diana’s title but I will create my own path as Princess of Wales, says Kate Middleton

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

KATE Middleton will "create her own path" as she adopts Princess Diana's former title, it was claimed tonight.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall will be known as the Princess of Wales from now on after the Charles III made the announcement in his first address to the nation as king.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPh7j_0how3nDh00
Kate Middleton will 'adopt her own path' as she takes on Princess Diana's former title, Princess of Wales Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTSt4_0how3nDh00
Diana was given the title Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 1981 Credit: PA

Diana, who died in 1997, was the last royal to be referred to by the title before she divorced King Charles.

Camilla was technically Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but was never referred to by the title and instead was styled as the Duchess of Cornwall.

It comes as…

And a royal source said of Wills and Kate: "The couple are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuKzd_0how3nDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV5BF_0how3nDh00

"The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

Charles tonight said he was creating his son and heir, William, the Prince of Wales.

The king said he knew his son and his wife would "continue to inspire" in their new roles.

And he added: "As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

It is understood their titles came into effect at 6pm today.

Charles automatically became King after Her Majesty's passing at Balmoral yesterday.

His wife, Camilla, will now be known as Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth expressed it as her wish earlier this year.

The King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council meeting at St James's Palace tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c78R_0how3nDh00
William and Kate will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJKTV_0how3nDh00
Charles bestowed the titles upon them this evening

