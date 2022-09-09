Read full article on original website
Related
Senate Confirms Natalie Wight as the Oregon US Attorney
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Natalie Wight as Oregon’s U.S. attorney, formally making her the top federal law enforcement official in the state. The longtime federal prosecutor has served as the court-appointed U.S. attorney since June after being nominated by President Joe Biden, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Video Fills in Details on Alleged Ga. Election System Breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
Deadly Bird Flu Returns to Midwest Earlier Than Expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported...
New Congressional Maps Dilute Black Power Say Critics
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Kate Brown Declares Statewide Emergency as Rum Creek Fire Spreads
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Trump Moves to General Election Mode with Pennsylvania Rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.”. Mitko doesn’t feel like he...
Oregon: Surge in out-of-State Abortion Patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to Get New Name
A final decision on the new name for the mountain outside Cottage Grove will be made in December.PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The name of a mountain south of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed. The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
Head of Oregon’s Troubled Public Defense System Is Fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
Oregon Senators Seek Answers on Prison Inmate Retaliation
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette...
Oregon Justice Fires Panel Due to Lack of Public Defenders
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0