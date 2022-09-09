ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Senate Confirms Natalie Wight as the Oregon US Attorney

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Natalie Wight as Oregon’s U.S. attorney, formally making her the top federal law enforcement official in the state. The longtime federal prosecutor has served as the court-appointed U.S. attorney since June after being nominated by President Joe Biden, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
Video Fills in Details on Alleged Ga. Election System Breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Oregon: Surge in out-of-State Abortion Patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
OREGON STATE
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to Get New Name

A final decision on the new name for the mountain outside Cottage Grove will be made in December.PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The name of a mountain south of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed. The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol...
OREGON STATE
Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
