If you've read the book "Fire and Blood," then you've known from the beginning where "House of the Dragon" would eventually end up: with two Targaryens fulfilling the family tradition of incest. The fourth episode of the series, called "King of the Narrow Sea," features the first explicitly romantic (if you can even call it that) encounter between Princess Rhaenyra and her uncle, Prince Daemon, and the sequence raises a lot of questions about what, exactly, Daemon was planning and what the nature of his feelings for Rhaenyra truly are at this point.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO