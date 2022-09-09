Read full article on original website
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Join Royal Family To Greet Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Palace
Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, joined other royal family members to receive Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, England on Sept. 13. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed sitting in a car as they set out to join King Charles III, his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and more for the somber moment, which happened after the coffin departed RAF Northolt Airforce Station in Ruislip. They were dressed in black as they continue the 10-day period of mourning for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Under leaden skies, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin returns to London
Grey skies and rain greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it was taken to Buckingham Palace after arriving in London on a military transport plane on Tuesday, before Britain says a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch. "I just want to have a glimpse of the coffin and it's going to be chaos at Westminster," Joseph Afrane, 59, told AFP as he waited for the hearse to arrive at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.
Let's Unpack That Complicated Daemon-Rhaenyra Scene on "House of the Dragon"
If you've read the book "Fire and Blood," then you've known from the beginning where "House of the Dragon" would eventually end up: with two Targaryens fulfilling the family tradition of incest. The fourth episode of the series, called "King of the Narrow Sea," features the first explicitly romantic (if you can even call it that) encounter between Princess Rhaenyra and her uncle, Prince Daemon, and the sequence raises a lot of questions about what, exactly, Daemon was planning and what the nature of his feelings for Rhaenyra truly are at this point.
Lizzo Honors Women "Fat Like Me, Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me" in Epic Acceptance Speech
Lizzo is now an Emmy winner! After taking home two awards (outstanding directing for a reality program, outstanding picture editing for a structured reality or competition program) at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3, the 34-year-old singer's Amazon Prime show "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" snagged the trophy for outstanding competition program at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12.
Harry Styles Carries the Train of Emma Corrin's Dress at the "My Policeman" Premiere
Emma Corrin made a notable entrance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday in a bespoke bodysuit courtesy of Miu Miu. While attending the "My Policeman" premiere alongside costars Harry Styles and David Dawson, Corrin strutted down the red carpet in a dramatic black organza bodysuit dress with floor-length sleeves that flowed into a billowing train. They styled the look with Cartier jewelry and black heels that made their legs look like skyscrapers in the high-waisted bodysuit.
