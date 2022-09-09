Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, and it came packed full of announcements, both big and small, from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. We didn't hear any news on the much-rumored Metroid Prime remaster or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but what we did get was very impressive. New Fire Emblem and Pikmin games are both on the way, we're getting a remake of one of the most-beloved Kirby games of all time, and we're getting a full sequel to Octopath Traveler. Retro fans are eating well, also, with classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, as well as a Switch release of Radiant Silvergun today.

