Gamespot
Discord Comes To Xbox For Everyone Today
Following a testing period, Microsoft has now rolled out Discord support for everyone on Xbox. Discord Voice is available across all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles today, September 13. Anyone interested in taking advantage of the feature needs to first link your Discord account to your Xbox, even...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Says It Is "Totally, Fully Committed" To Expanding The Franchise
The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red's futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077 had its share of issues, but the Polish studio remains committed to the game and plans to expand the IP further. CD Projekt's business development boss, Michal Nowakowski, said during an earnings call that, although the studio plans to release just one expansion for Cyberpunk 2077--Phantom Liberty--fans of the game can expect the universe to continue to grow.
Gamespot
Octopath Traveler 2 Confirmed During Nintendo Direct, Releasing February 24
During today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix revealed Octopath Traveler II, a brand-new game in the Octopath saga, which is due to release February 24 on Nintendo Switch. The game will be set in the world of Solistia, a world of two massive continents separated by a great sea. The story of Octopath Traveler II will once again feature eight unique travelers with intertwining stories, with some paths differing depending on whether they're being explored during the day or at night. The eight heroes' names, according to the Square Enix blog, are as follows:
Gamespot
All COD Players Must Agree To Not Be A Jerk Before Playing The Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Just before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta begins this week, Activision has announced a new Call of Duty Code of Conduct that all players must acknowledge before jumping in. Players must acknowledge this new code, which basically says don't be a jerk, starting with the open beta, the company said in a blog post.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Revealed For Nintendo Switch, Releases In January
During today's Nintendo Direct, a brand-new entry in the Fire Emblem franchise was revealed: Fire Emblem Engage, which is set to launch January 20, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. The game is set in a new region called Elyos, with a story that follows a war against the Fell Dragon, an evil beast that was thwarted by the joint efforts of four kingdoms. Players will assume the role of the Divine Dragon, who must reunite the land in order to repel the Fell Dragon's return.
Gamespot
SCP : Secret Files
Gamespot
Every Game And Demo Released During The September Nintendo Direct
Nintendo has continued its tradition of shadow dropping games during its Nintendo Directs, announcing multiple games and demos that are available on Nintendo Switch right now. The Resident Evil Village demo, Radiant Silvergun, and more launched on Nintendo Switch today, September 13. Leading the charge is the demo for the...
Gamespot
It Takes Two Comes To Switch On November 4
As part of the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that the popular co-op game, It Takes Two, will come to Nintendo Switch on November 4. It Takes Two was originally released in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's developed by Hazelight (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out) and published by Electronic Arts.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins on September 16, starting with a weekend of PlayStation-exclusive access, and Activision has revealed all the rewards players can earn from participating. A total of 10 different reward items can be earned for Modern Warfare 2 by leveling up in the...
Gamespot
Tunic Releasing On Nintendo Switch September 27
The acclaimed adventure game Tunic was obviously heavily inspired by the Zelda series, so it only makes sense that it's coming to Nintendo Switch. During the fall Nintendo Direct, we got a release date: September 27. With it only a few weeks away, preorders are available now. Tunic took liberal...
Gamespot
Final Splitgate Battle Pass Set For September 15 Launch
Following the surprising announcement that Splitgate developer 1047 Games is ending feature development on its popular Portal-meets-Halo shooter, the studio has released details on the game's final major update: The Infinite Battle Pass, a standard, 100-level battle pass that will be available for free starting this Thursday, September 15. The...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Preload Begins Wednesday On PlayStation
It's a big week for Call of Duty, as Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins this Friday on PlayStation. Activision has now announced more specifics around the beta launch, including first details on pre-loading. Pre-loading will begin Wednesday, September 14 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for PlayStation...
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch. The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Gamespot
Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Coming To Switch In Early 2023
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is finally headed to the West and will launch on the Nintendo Switch and PC next year. A survival-horror game developed by Koei Tecmo in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was originally only released in Japan.
Gamespot
Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3's First Post-Launch Splatfest
Just days after Splatoon 3's recent September 9 launch, Nintendo has announced the game's first post-launch Splatfest as part of its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The impromptu Splatcast, featured the game's newscasters, Shiver and Frye, giving their fellow Inklings and Octolings the scoop on the upcoming Splatfest. This Splatfest's theme is, "What would you bring with you on a desert island?" But this Splatfest stands out from previous ones, as it's the first official Splatfest to give players three team options. Previous Splatfest questions only game players two answers to choose from, with the exception of the free Splatfest demo we saw back in August, which also gave players a trio of options to choose from.
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct September 2022: The Biggest Games And Announcements
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, and it came packed full of announcements, both big and small, from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. We didn't hear any news on the much-rumored Metroid Prime remaster or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but what we did get was very impressive. New Fire Emblem and Pikmin games are both on the way, we're getting a remake of one of the most-beloved Kirby games of all time, and we're getting a full sequel to Octopath Traveler. Retro fans are eating well, also, with classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, as well as a Switch release of Radiant Silvergun today.
Gamespot
Octopath Traveler 2 Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Available Editions, And More
Octopath Traveler 2 was officially revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct, and it will once again tell the tale of eight interconnected adventurers. The long-awaited game is slated to arrive on February 24 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC, and preorders are now open for the upcoming title. Here’s a closer look at all available editions and any announced preorder bonuses.
Gamespot
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Confirmed For December 13 Launch
After being revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary livestream earlier this year, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has been confirmed for a December 13 release date via a new trailer during today's Nintendo Direct. Crisis Core follows Zack Fair, the Soldier 2nd Class linked to Cloud Strife...
Gamespot
The Wraith of the Galaxy
