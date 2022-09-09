Read full article on original website
Tyrone Jacobs
3d ago
I wasn't going to read this story, because I knew it was about another snake 😂 right. A coyote in my bath room, c'mon we both can't stay here,,,......
Reply
4
Amanda
3d ago
It must have been hurt Coyotes are not known to attack or bite people. They may kill small animals for food. That’s just animals instincts for survival.
Reply
3
Related
Ohio library staff quit, fired because of their tattoos
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — It is a tale of he said; she said after a Facebook post went viral surrounding the St. Clairsville Public Library. A month into her dream job, Ariana Johnston was taken aside by library director Doug Walsh. “He told me I need to cover up my tattoos, even though there […]
Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Purse harvested from Village Garden, magic mushrooms from Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
A Highland Heights woman went to the Village Garden for a meeting and general maintenance around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 3. About 40 minutes later, when she returned to her Honda Odyssey, left unlocked with the windows open, she found that her purse had been removed from the front passenger’s seat.
wwnytv.com
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
Ohio women’s prison staff to picket working conditions; ‘Holding us hostage’
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – For some correction workers at a Marysville women’s prison, the end of their shift looks like walking to the parking lot and dozing off inside their car. At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the […]
Man caught arguing with neighbor on security camera: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A man was cited for disorderly conduct Sept. 1 after he was caught on security cameras arguing aggressively with his neighbor on her front porch about damage to his lawn caused by the neighbor’s lawn care company. Police informed the man that the exchange was captured on the woman’s...
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
22 WSBT
Despite not pulling the trigger, man faces death penalty in family-of-8 massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) — George Wagner IV could possibly face the death penalty for his role in the April 2016 killings of eight people in Ohio. That's despite prosecutors agreeing, as Wagner’s brother told them, he didn't actually kill anyone that night. Wagner is one of four members...
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
WKRC
New Ohio license plate features Pit Bull, animal activists say it highlights disparity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new dog-friendly Ohio license plate was recently released, featuring a friendly Pit Bull. Animal rights activists say, while it is a progressive move, it highlights the disparity between state law and local ordinances in almost 70 Ohio communities. Jack, a Pit Bull-Terrier, is the star of...
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said he paid $780 on the loan with another $300 due. A Miamisburg woman said she has paid back $1,400 on a $1,000 loan and still owes more than $700. A Patsakala man said he paid off his $300 loan […] The post A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years, FBI says
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years.
WKYC
Northeast Ohio native Christi Paul recalls career journey from CNN to 3News
Starting Monday, Christi Paul will co-anchor our 5 p.m. show "What's Now." Christi looks back at the road that has brought her back home.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
Raleigh News & Observer
Let this 6-year-old boy’s life be a lesson for all NC drivers
On Sept. 6, one of two drivers was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 car race that ended in a fiery crash on a Gaston County road and the death of a 6-year-old Liam Lagunas. The Charlotte Observer reported that on June 26, 2021, Gracie Eaves was...
Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting licenses
An Ohio man is sentenced to prison in connection to a scheme to sell fake hunting licenses.
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
Comments / 8