ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 2

Gary Bargdill
3d ago

And Russia should pay every penny of it. If Russia doesn’t want to, then the sanctions placed on them should stay in affect until Ukraine is rebuilt. Little man Putin and his Kremlin killers should be turned over to face war crimes also before sanctions are lifted. Time to pay the price for their murderous actions.

Reply
2
Related
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong

President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

What Happens After Russia Loses in Ukraine?

Russia does not seem like they will be able to quickly fix the problems that resulted in Ukraine breaking through Russian lines and take over 8000 square kilometers of land. US satellites and intelligence have been able to precisely identify ammo depots and command centers. Russia has no response to precision long-range Himars artillery.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia acknowledged that it has withdrawn troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in recent days. Russian troops were also abandoning the southern city of Melitopol and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea, the city’s pre-occupation mayor said. Columns of military equipment were reported at a checkpoint in Chonhar, a village marking the boundary between the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian mainland, Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
NBC News

How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Ukraine#Economy#Russian World#The World Bank#European Commission#Ukrainians#Eastern Eu
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Russian state television broadcast an interview on Friday acknowledging that Kyiv had achieved a "substantial victory", after Ukrainian forces burst through the frontline in a lightning advance. FIGHTING. * "The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces,"...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Finally even Putin's TV puppets realise the truth: Kremlin mouthpieces admit Ukraine invasion 'is not going to plan' and that predictions of swift victory were 'catastrophically wrong'

Pro-Putin mouthpieces are beginning to admit that Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'is not going to plan' and that predictions of a quick victory were 'catastrophically wrong'. Boris Nadezhdin, an 'opposition' politician, told a debate show on state television that it is currently 'absolutely impossible' to defeat Ukraine due to Russia's 'colonial war methods'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russia capable of expanding conflict in Europe, top general warns

The west must not underestimate Moscow’s military strength, German’s chief of defence has warned, saying Russia has the scope to open up a second front should it choose to do so.“The bulk of the Russian land forces may be tied down in Ukraine at the moment but, even so, we should not underestimate the Russian land forces’ potential to open a second theatre of war,” General Eberhard Zorn, the highest-ranking soldier of the Bundeswehr, told Reuters.He pointed to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave inbetween Nato members Poland and Lithuania, as a potential hotspot. Russia threatened to station nuclear and hypersonic...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as “empty fantasies,” insisting Thursday that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy