investing.com

U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Former Disney chief Iger to join VC firm Thrive Capital

(Reuters) - Thrive Capital said on Tuesday that Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Co's former top boss, Robert Iger, will join the investment firm as a venture partner. Iger will advise on day-to-day initiatives including mentoring startup founders and identifying new investment opportunities, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT

According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Producer Prices, Crude Inventories, Biotech Summit: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks tumbled after a worse than expected report on August inflation and about a week before the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting. Investors had hoped that the reading for last month would prove convincingly that inflation had peaked and was heading lower. While it moderated slightly from July, it still remained strong, and investors concluded from the number that the Fed would continue to act aggressively with interest rate increases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms

Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Monday voiced hope it could work out a major dispute with the United States over energy policy as it welcomed a top U.S. delegation and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struck a conciliatory note in the critical stand-off. Lopez Obrador was speaking before he met...
