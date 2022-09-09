Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
investing.com
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
investing.com
Former Disney chief Iger to join VC firm Thrive Capital
(Reuters) - Thrive Capital said on Tuesday that Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Co's former top boss, Robert Iger, will join the investment firm as a venture partner. Iger will advise on day-to-day initiatives including mentoring startup founders and identifying new investment opportunities, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
investing.com
What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. He has few quick fix options, if Western intelligence and open source analysis is accurate, and...
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
investing.com
Energy permitting bill to be attached to stop-gap spending bill -U.S. Senate leader Schumer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill aimed at updating federal permitting of energy pipelines and other facilities will be attached to a temporary spending bill that must be enacted before Sept. 30, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed on Tuesday. Schumer's move comes as an increasing number of Democrats in...
investing.com
Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake
JAKARTA (Reuters) -About 200 people evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB said. The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?
Ukraine's military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
investing.com
Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert
BERLIN (Reuters) - Hellofresh is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary". The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States...
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation
© Reuters. Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation. Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. The company has included gold in its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Exclusive-Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
WASHINGTON(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three...
investing.com
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
investing.com
Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’
Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’. Theres a version of the future thats tantalizingly possible in which Ethereum becomes the base layer for pretty much everything. Recent advances in a technology called zero-knowledge Rollups from StarkWare, Polygon and zkSync enable the blockchain to...
investing.com
Hyperledger announced new members at commencement of global forum
Hyperledger announced new members at commencement of global forum. Hyperledger Foundation, a global open source collaboration of enterprise blockchain technologies, has commenced its largest annual event, the Hyperledger Global Forum 2022. Ahead of the event on Monday, the Foundation announced the addition of the eight newest members to its international...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Producer Prices, Crude Inventories, Biotech Summit: 3 Things to Watch
Investing.com -- Stocks tumbled after a worse than expected report on August inflation and about a week before the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting. Investors had hoped that the reading for last month would prove convincingly that inflation had peaked and was heading lower. While it moderated slightly from July, it still remained strong, and investors concluded from the number that the Fed would continue to act aggressively with interest rate increases.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Monday voiced hope it could work out a major dispute with the United States over energy policy as it welcomed a top U.S. delegation and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struck a conciliatory note in the critical stand-off. Lopez Obrador was speaking before he met...
