Seminole County, FL

Fire displaces 2 Orange County families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families were safely evacuated after their townhomes caught fire late Monday night on High Pine Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. Fire officials received the call shortly after 10pm of a report of a fire on a back patio. When crews arrived to...
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
Sheriff: Flagler County man used Snapchat to track down teen

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says 25-year-old Corby Eisman used Snapchat to prey on a 16-year-old girl. Staly said Eisman used Snapchat to reach out to the girl, then, unbeknownst to the teen, track her down in real-time using the Snapchat feature called Snap Map.
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
FHP: Woman killed, man injured in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County crash Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and a man injured. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road and Pineridge Circle in Kissimmee. At a Pleasant Hill intersection, a Toyota Camry was sitting at...
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
Man killed, two others injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash Saturday morning. Two cars crashed around 11:58 a.m. Saturday on Edgewater Commerce Parkway and Edgewater Drive. One of those cars, a Honda Accord was westbound on Edgewater Drive and tried to turn left onto...
