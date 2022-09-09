Read full article on original website
WESH
Fire displaces 2 Orange County families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families were safely evacuated after their townhomes caught fire late Monday night on High Pine Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. Fire officials received the call shortly after 10pm of a report of a fire on a back patio. When crews arrived to...
WESH
89-year-old Daytona Beach woman hospitalized after tree falls on house
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An 89-year-old woman escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a massive tree fell on her home while she was sleeping. Daytona Beach fire officials said the tree fell onto the Fulton Street house and crashed into the room where she was asleep. The tree missed...
WESH
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are working to learn who shot someone at an apartment complex near Orlando’s MetroWest neighborhood early Tuesday. Officers responded to The Park at Catania off Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard shortly after midnight. Police said one person was shot but is expected to recover.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
WESH
Sheriff: Flagler County man used Snapchat to track down teen
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says 25-year-old Corby Eisman used Snapchat to prey on a 16-year-old girl. Staly said Eisman used Snapchat to reach out to the girl, then, unbeknownst to the teen, track her down in real-time using the Snapchat feature called Snap Map.
WESH
Officials: Lake County deputy shot, killed man after family member called for help
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man, later identified as James Edward Vought, was shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night after threatening a deputy with his weapon. Officials said it started with a call for help from a family member,...
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
Man dies after shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. at Arabian Place regarding a shooting. OCSO said that once police arrived, they found an...
Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home. Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and...
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
WESH
FHP: Woman killed, man injured in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County crash Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and a man injured. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road and Pineridge Circle in Kissimmee. At a Pleasant Hill intersection, a Toyota Camry was sitting at...
Troopers search for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Volusia County Saturday night
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a cyclist in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. >>> STREAM...
click orlando
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
click orlando
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
WESH
Man killed, two others injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash Saturday morning. Two cars crashed around 11:58 a.m. Saturday on Edgewater Commerce Parkway and Edgewater Drive. One of those cars, a Honda Accord was westbound on Edgewater Drive and tried to turn left onto...
WESH
Ocoee police issue Purple Alert for missing 18-year-old with autism
The Ocoee Police Department has issued a Purple Alert for a missing 18-year-old. Police said Jordan Loveannte Ware went missing from the West Oaks Mall on Sept. 3 where he had gone to see a movie with his siblings. He was last seen there in the evening hours. Jordan was...
Small plane crashes into marshy area of Osceola County lake
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed into a marshy area of a lake in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola County Fire Rescue said the single-engine plane crashed into a marshy area of Lake Tohopekaliga. FAA officials said the plane was approaching Kissimmee Gateway Airport before the crash.
