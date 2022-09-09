NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO. On or about October 4, 2022 the Town of Ponce De Leon will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project which include improvements to the Town's Emergency Pumping System as well as Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment Facility Electrical improvements, and Water and Wastewater System Telemetry improvements Emergency Pumping System Improvements include, but are not limited to, improvements to the emergency pumping system, piping, valves, instrumentation, and other associated improvements. Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment Facility Electrical Improvements include, but are not limited to, grounding improvements, surge suppression devices, and associated lighting protection improvements. Water and Wastewater System Telemetry Improvements include, but are not limited to, telemetry improvements to the water treatment facility, wastewater treatment facility, and collection system so that the Recipient can proactively respond to alarm conditions as they arise. The activity is funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program under CDBG Agreement No. 22DB-OP-02-42-02-N25 in the amount of $600,000. No local funds are committed to the project. The specific location of the project is: Relay Station No. 3 at the intersection of Government St and Cherry St., Relay Station No. 4 at the end of Magnolia St. Relay Station No. 5 located West of Park Dr along US Highway 81, Relay Station No. 6 located southeast of the intersection of US 90 and Ponce De Leon Springs Rd, Relay Station No. 8 located north of Mayo Ln along Ponce De Leon Springs Rd, Pump Station No. 1 located south of the railroad and at the end of Main Street between Ponce De Leon Springs Rd and FL- 81, Pump Station No. 2 located adjacent to Town Hall, Pump Station No. 3 located south of 2881 FL-81, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455 next to Mill Creek, Well No. 1 located along Blue Creek Rd next to 1567 Blue Creek Rd. as well as the Town's water treatment plant and wastewater treatment facility.

