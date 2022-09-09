Read full article on original website
Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Special Exception. The Special Exception request is to add a residential dwelling unit to the Conservation Future Land Use category. Applicant: Andrew Adkison. Location: 4028 Lucas Landing Road,. Chipley, FL 32428. Parcel Identification...
Update: Panama City suspect in custody
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him. They said he also dropped a […]
JAIL Report for September 13, 2022
Michael Gilmore, 26, Abbeville, Alabama: Failure to appear, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 196 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
Gulf Co. School Board Chair charged with stalking
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police. Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said […]
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
Bids for furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, and services required for the Work known as Electrical, FL 38-1 Chipley, Florida will be received until 10:00 AM CST local time on 27 October 2022at the office of the Housing Authority (PHA) indicated below. At this time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Visitation for Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy will be held at Wildwood Church in Tallahassee Wednesday evening from 4-8pm....
JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA. The administration of the estate of Beulah E. Benton, deceased, File No. 22 CP 90, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 201 N. Oklahoma Street, Bonifay, Florida 32425. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky. The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem...
New Bonifay mayor sworn in, councilman faces ethics violation
Travis Cook took the oath as the new mayor of Bonifay as of Monday night’s regular city council meeting. City Clerk Rickey Callahan swore in Cook and then a new council member recommended by Councilman Ryan Martin. The council was left with an open seat upon the resignation of former mayor James “Eddie” Sims Aug. 25.
1st APPEARANCE for September 13, 2022
Timothy Cook: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Orlando Vazquez: Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement- no bond. Jeremy Mund: Hold for Washington County- no bond. Lamar Washington: Felony battery- domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery- rape, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $112,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim.
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO. On or about October 4, 2022 the Town of Ponce De Leon will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project which include improvements to the Town's Emergency Pumping System as well as Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment Facility Electrical improvements, and Water and Wastewater System Telemetry improvements Emergency Pumping System Improvements include, but are not limited to, improvements to the emergency pumping system, piping, valves, instrumentation, and other associated improvements. Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment Facility Electrical Improvements include, but are not limited to, grounding improvements, surge suppression devices, and associated lighting protection improvements. Water and Wastewater System Telemetry Improvements include, but are not limited to, telemetry improvements to the water treatment facility, wastewater treatment facility, and collection system so that the Recipient can proactively respond to alarm conditions as they arise. The activity is funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program under CDBG Agreement No. 22DB-OP-02-42-02-N25 in the amount of $600,000. No local funds are committed to the project. The specific location of the project is: Relay Station No. 3 at the intersection of Government St and Cherry St., Relay Station No. 4 at the end of Magnolia St. Relay Station No. 5 located West of Park Dr along US Highway 81, Relay Station No. 6 located southeast of the intersection of US 90 and Ponce De Leon Springs Rd, Relay Station No. 8 located north of Mayo Ln along Ponce De Leon Springs Rd, Pump Station No. 1 located south of the railroad and at the end of Main Street between Ponce De Leon Springs Rd and FL- 81, Pump Station No. 2 located adjacent to Town Hall, Pump Station No. 3 located south of 2881 FL-81, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455 next to Mill Creek, Well No. 1 located along Blue Creek Rd next to 1567 Blue Creek Rd. as well as the Town's water treatment plant and wastewater treatment facility.
-vs.- Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of. Barbara Daniels a/k/a Barbara White Daniels, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendant(s); Tiffany Deann Worthington a/k/a Tiffany Deann Combs; Talitha Maureen Douglas a/k/a Talitha Douglas; Madison Star Douglas; Unknown Spouse of Tiffany Deann Worthington a/k/a Tiffany Deann Combs; Unknown Spouse of Talitha Maureen Douglas a/k/a Talitha Douglas; Unknown Spouse of Madison Star Douglas; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s); Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s)
BDS puts teacher on leave amid DCF investigation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an abuse complaint against a local school teacher. The alleged incident happened last Friday at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School. The 10-year old special needs student came home Friday and told his mother his teacher had hurt his feelings. She said it […]
Ponce de Leon resident complains about hundreds of dollars in water bills
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — What would you do if you received a water bill for nearly $1,000? A Ponce de Leon woman said her bills consistently total hundreds of dollars a month, and it’s been going on for 10 years, she said she’s complained to the town, but isn’t getting anywhere. Ponce de […]
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
Injuries reported in Highway 231 crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an accident at Highway 231 and East Avenue Monday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol the accident happened around 9:00-9:10 p.m. Troopers said there were two cars involved a black Toyota Tundra […]
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY. CU MEMBERS MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF COLONIAL SAVINGS, F.A.,. CHARLES E PLAIR, HAZEL J PLAIR, BOBBY RAY LEE, BRENDA LEE ELMORE A/K/A BRENDA ELMORE, JAMES TERRY LEE A/K/A TERRY LEE, BARBARA E. MILLER A/K/A BABS MILLER, JAN STAFFORD, HOLMES COUNTY, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA , SECURITY EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC, STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION 1, UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION 2, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HAZEL J. PLAIR, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA E. MILLER A/K/A BABS MILLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BOBBY RAY LEE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA LEE ELMORE A/K/A BRENDA ELMORE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES TERRY LEE A/K/A TERRY LEE N/K/A VIRGINIA LEE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAN STAFFORD, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST HAZEL J. PLAIR, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS.
