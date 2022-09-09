Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz Sends Message To Jake Paul, Anderson Silva After UFC 279 Win: ‘Get Me Some Ringside Seats’
Nate Diaz surprisingly shared his honest take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match. As advertised, UFC superstar Nate Diaz put on another epic performance at UFC 279. The proud Stockton, California native got fans thrilled once again and he capped it off with a Diaz-style guillotine choke victory over Tony Ferguson.
Paddy Pimblett Believes He Can Beat Anyone In The World: ‘Put Francis Ngannou In There With Me’
Paddy Pimblett believes he can beat anybody in the world, one thousand percent. And for the most part, why wouldn’t he believe that? The brash ‘Baddy’ has won all three of his UFC appearances so far, finishing every opponent of his inside two rounds. Pimblett’s aura of confidence continues to grow with each win and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Andreas Michael Says Khamzat Chimaev Has Been Having Trouble Weight Ever Since His Battle With COVID-19
There may be a reason why Khamzat Chimaev is struggling to make welterweight. Only two years ago, the UFC’s newest star, Chimaev made weight twice in less than ten days. In his UFC debut, Chimaev fought John Phillips at middleweight, and then ten days later, he dropped to welterweight successfully and fought Rhys McKee. Fast forward to UFC 279, and Chimaev missed weight by eight pounds. ‘Borz’ also struggled to make weight at UFC 267 last year.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Critical of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 Weight Miss Despite Own History of Weight Cutting Troubles
Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer who experienced multiple issues cutting weight during his storied MMA career recently criticized Khamzat Chimaev. It was revealed by UFC President Dana White that Khamzat Chimaev was advised to discontinue cutting weight in the early morning hours on Friday, not long before he was scheduled to step on the scale for his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. The weight miss not only put the main event in jeopardy but the entire event. Fortunately, UFC’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell was able to work with White, retooling a majority of the main card to save the event.
Sean O’Malley Questions Intelligence of Khamzat Chimaev Following UFC 279 Antics; ‘He’s Just Not Smart’
Khamzat Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 12-0 with his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon at UFC 279. The Swedish wolf was the catalyst for much of the chaos leading into Saturday night’s card, the biggest being his weight miss on Friday ahead of his previously scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz. On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, UFC star Sean O’Malley discussed the chaos that was UFC 279, including Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial weight miss.
Jake Paul Praises Nate Diaz After UFC 279 Win: ‘This Is How You Leave An Employer And Become Your Own Boss’
Jake Paul was anything but quiet after UFC 279. In the pay-per-view headliner, Nate Diaz would finish the last fight of his UFC contract with a late submission of Tony Ferguson. With free agency in his future and a potential move to boxing, Paul played nice for the ‘legend’ after his performance.
TUF Champion Elias Theodorou Dies From Cancer At 34, MMA Community Mourns
The MMA community mourns as Elias Theodorou is no longer with us. The 11-fight UFC veteran and TUF Nations winner died on Sunday from his battle with cancer, sources confirmed with Middle Easy. Theodorou would keep his health a secret as he was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. Word of the fighter’s drastic diagnosis was only known to a few people close to him.
Aljamain Sterling Explains How To Beat ‘Scary Good’ Khamzat Chimaev, Says ‘Borz’ Is ‘Shoo-in To Be A Champion Already’
Aljamain Sterling points out how to possibly stop Khamzat Chimaev. The bantamweight champ thinks “Borz” is already fighting like a champion. Many are still buzzing about Khamzat Chimaev and his stunning submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had just raved about “Borz” and now, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has also heaped praise on the Chechen MMA star.
Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz’s UFC Exit And Potential Return: ‘This Is His House’
Dana White shared his take on Nate Diaz leaving the UFC. The promotion’s boss made a shocking revelation about the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight. After pulling off a spectacular win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Nate Diaz confirmed he will part ways with the promotion for a while to do other stuff. One of them is working on his own promotion, Real Fight Inc., which he launched prior to UFC 279. During his octagon interview, Diaz also said that he’s gonna show his fellow fighters how to dominate other sports but would surely be returning to the UFC.
Daniel Rodriguez Gets Controversial Split Decision Win Over Li Jingliang – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
A catchweight bout between Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, September 10, 2022) at UFC 279. Both fighters are swinging early. They exchange body kicks. A lot of fast-paced action here. Rodriguez with a nice jab. Jingliang with a combination followed by a body kick. Jingliang catches a body kick from Rodriguez and lands his own. He eats a headkick partially from Rodriguez though. Rodriguez with a kick-heavy game. Jingliang misses a kick and receives a big counter right from Rodriguez but somehow eats it. Jingliang catches a body kick and drops Rodriguez with a leg kick. Jingliang with a push kick to the body to end the round.
Nate Diaz Taps Out Tony Ferguson With Guillotine In Round 4 – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
The UFC 279 main event is finally here. And no, it’s not Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz. Instead, we’re getting a short-notice scrap between two legends in the sport. Tony Ferguson moves back up to welterweight to take on the younger Diaz brother. For Diaz, it could be the last UFC appearance for the Stockton superstar. For Ferguson, it’s a chance at redemption.
Exclusive: Robert Whittaker Open To Training With Khamzat Chimaev, Says ‘Borz’ Will Do ‘Quite Well’ Against Top 5 Middleweights
Robert Whittaker talks about Khamzat Chimaev’s win and the possibility of them training together. “The Reaper” thinks “Borz” would do well against the top 5 middleweights. Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev may have caused a stir at UFC 279 when he terribly missed weight, but he...
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Exclusive: Robert Whittaker Believes He’s Next In Line If Pereira Upsets Adesanya
Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on the upcoming UFC middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Adesanya is slated to put his middleweight title up for grabs against his former kickboxing foe, Pereira, in the main event of UFC 281. The pay-per-view (PPV) event goes down on...
Li Jingliang Explains What Happened During UFC 279 Fight Week Through His Eyes
Li Jingliang reacts to the crazy fight week leading up to UFC 279. In the leadup to maybe the biggest fight of Li Jingliang’s career, chaos ensued. UFC 279 Jingliang had agreed to step into a short-notice fight against former lightweight interim title holder Tony Ferguson. After the booking, Jingliang was publically raving about how excited he was for this fight and how much he respected Ferguson. Unfortunately, he was not able to fight Ferguson after all. Due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight, a series of dominos began to fall and three fights on the card were all mixed up. Ferguson went to fight Nate Diaz and Jingliang was matched with Daniel Rodriguez, a middleweight.
Johnny Walker Chokes Out Ion Cutelaba – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
Kicking off the UFC 279 main card was Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight showdown. Walker, who had lost four of his last five, stepped into the Octagon desperately looking for a win to keep his spot on the roster. Cutelaba entered the bout coming off a loss to Ryan Spann in May but has fared better than his opponent as of late, going 2-3 in his last five outings.
Irene Aldana On Her ‘Bizarre’ Upkick KO Win Over Macy Chiasson At UFC 279: ‘We Trained The Kick A Lot’
Irene Aldana commented on her rare upkick KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev were the main casts of UFC 279 but women’s bantamweight contender Irene Aldana stole the show at one point. The Mexican fighter generated quite a buzz after pulling off a rare KO stoppage win over her opponent, Macy Chiasson. For those who missed it, Aldana stopped Chiasson, who was on her feet, via an upkick to the body while laying down the mat.
Paulo Costa Explains His Run In With Khamzat Chimaev At The UFC PI
Paulo Costa is eyeing a fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Paulo Costa is coming off an impressive win over Luke Rockhold his last time out. He didn’t really have any off time following that bout, and immediately has been looking for his next fight. He seems to be targeting one man on social media and almost came to blows with him in person, that man is Khamzat Chimaev.
Tony Ferguson Had Fun at UFC 279; Admits to Making Mistake Against Nate Diaz
With roughly 24 hours of notice, Tony Ferguson went from a three-round co-main event with Li Jingliang to a headline five-round bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday. It was a chaotic weekend, but in the end, everything worked out and fans were treated to the long-awaiting match-up between ‘El Cucuy’ and the man from 209.
Internet Sensation Hasbulla Signs 5-Year Contract With UFC Per Report
Social media star Hasbulla Nurmagomedov has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the UFC. According to a report from MMA report Igor Lazorin, the pint-sized superstar has signed a deal with the promotion that includes promotional appearances, social media marketing, and potentially a fight inside the Octagon. “This is a...
