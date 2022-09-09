An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody the afternoon of Aug. 29 by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying U.S. authorities, the service said in a statement Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO