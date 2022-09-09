ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Mountaineer Challenge Academy South graduates 57 Cadets

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1MdF_0how1RgB00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 57 Cadets graduated from the Mountaineer Challenge Academy-South Friday morning.

Mountaineer Challenge Academy helps to put finishing touches on Regatta

Family and friends were welcomed to watch the ceremony held at Haddad Riverfront Park.
The Academy’s mission is to train at-risk youth to become contributing members of society. Their residential program provides Cadets with a safe, secure, and structured learning environment as well as hands-on career training programs.

One of the graduating cadets, Nevaeh Gillison, says making it to graduation is something she never thought could happen. “Honestly at first I didn’t think I’d make it here, but now that it’s here, it’s today, I’m beyond excited, this place has pushed me to do things I never thought I’d be able to do before,” said Gillison.

Academy-South opened its doors on October 11, 2020, in Montgomery. Director Paul Perdue says it’s an amazing accomplishment for students to make it to graduation day. “For these kids, it’s a huge accomplishment. We’ve seen their peers come in and we’ve lost some along the way but these kids have made it through and persevered through 22 weeks. They’ve had a really regimented and structured environment the whole time they’ve been there they put the time in, they put the work in, and now they get the reward,” says Perdue.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The graduating class has completed more than 4,987 hours of community service and completed 42 different projects across the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Charleston athletic fields to be upgraded with turf

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and local sports teams broke ground Monday, Sept. 12, on an athletic field set to get an upgrade with some new turf. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says Kanawha City Little League Field is one of 10 fields set to be turfed this fall and winter. In […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
City
Montgomery, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
Charleston, WV
Society
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall. Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Law enforcement respond to ‘suspicious visitor’ at elementary school

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Law enforcement was called to Baileysville Elementary and Middle School Monday following reports of a suspicious individual on the premises. As indicated by a Monday evening statement from the Wyoming County Board of Education, a concerned citizen reached out to Wyoming County Schools regarding a “suspicious visitor” at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Graduation Day
WOWK 13 News

‘Cocomelon LIVE!’ is coming to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Cocomelon LIVE! tour is set to bring fun for the whole family to the Bluegrass State! The “number-one most-watched brand on YouTube” is making a stop at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky as a part of their first-ever live production: “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey.” The show is scheduled […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTAJ

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Barbara Nissman to be inducted into WV Music Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2023, and a local musician is among those being honored. World-renowned, classical pianist Barbara Nissman of Lewisburg has been named one of the living inductees. Other living inductees include bluegrass, traditional and country music artist Buddy Griffin, and Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic There are two deceased inductees as well, the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers and Winston Walls, whom the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame calls one of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players "The West Virginia Music Hall of...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WV VOAD repairing damaged bridges in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster is making bridge repairs in Greenbrier County. Last week, they finished a bridge in Rainelle, and this week, they’re working on a nearly 40-foot bridge in White Sulphur Springs. The bridge builders say when they showed up, they were stunned by […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway. The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley. A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Summit Bechtel Reserve offers day passes, encourages locals to visit

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserves in Fayette and Raleigh counties now offer day passes to the public. The 10,000-acre grounds offer a six-mile zipline, seventy miles of mountain biking trails, fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, self-guided tree house tours, skateboarding and scootering, archery, rock climbing, hiking, and other […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy