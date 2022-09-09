Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series
Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
Gamespot
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Gamespot
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Touts The Rare Success Against Superhero Movies
Top Gun: Maverick was a sequel a decade in the making and worth the wait. Critically acclaimed pretty much across the board and now officially in one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the US box office. The rest of the list consists of James Cameron's Avatar, Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame, and topped by Disney's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Gamespot
Indiana Jones 5 Will "Kick Your Ass," Harrison Ford Says As First Footage Premieres At D23
As part of D23 this weekend, Lucasfilm shared new details on Indiana Jones 5, which is expected to be Harrison Ford's final go-around as the legendary archaeologist-adventurer. Footage of the film was shown during a showcase at D23, but it wasn't published online--at least not yet. The new film, which...
Gamespot
Disneyland's Avengers Campus Is Getting A Third Attraction
Disneyland's Avengers Campus, which had its first anniversary this year, is set to introduce its third major attraction, joining the Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy rides. The new ride will be themed around the Multiverse, pitting guests against "King Thanos," a new version of the character from a universe where Thanos won against the Avengers.
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Confirmed For December 13 Launch
After being revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary livestream earlier this year, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has been confirmed for a December 13 release date via a new trailer during today's Nintendo Direct. Crisis Core follows Zack Fair, the Soldier 2nd Class linked to Cloud Strife...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion
Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Gamespot
Zelda BOTW2 Is Now Titled Tears Of The Kingdom, Releases In May
Nintendo shared more details about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at its September Nintendo Direct. The presentation concluded with a new trailer, which debuted the new title and a release date. Now redubbed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the game is releasing on May 12, 2023.
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Here's What Happened In The D23 Footage
At the D23 Expo, those in attendance of the Lucasfilm and Marvel panel were treated to some footage from the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No, we still don't know who is under the mask in the new movie, but we can share what happened in the exclusive footage that won't be released anywhere online.
Gamespot
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Gamespot
Brawlhalla-vania: Simon Belmont & Alucard Reveal Trailer
Simon Belmont and Alucard Raise the Stakes in the New Brawlhalla-vania Event on October 19! Today, during the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, Ubisoft in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, announced the latest Epic Crossover with characters Simon Belmont and Alucard, just in time for Halloween.
Gamespot
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
Gamespot
Octopath Traveler 2 Confirmed During Nintendo Direct, Releasing February 24
During today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix revealed Octopath Traveler II, a brand-new game in the Octopath saga, which is due to release February 24 on Nintendo Switch. The game will be set in the world of Solistia, a world of two massive continents separated by a great sea. The story of Octopath Traveler II will once again feature eight unique travelers with intertwining stories, with some paths differing depending on whether they're being explored during the day or at night. The eight heroes' names, according to the Square Enix blog, are as follows:
Gamespot
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Tunic Releasing On Nintendo Switch September 27
The acclaimed adventure game Tunic was obviously heavily inspired by the Zelda series, so it only makes sense that it's coming to Nintendo Switch. During the fall Nintendo Direct, we got a release date: September 27. With it only a few weeks away, preorders are available now. Tunic took liberal...
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Revealed For Nintendo Switch, Releases In January
During today's Nintendo Direct, a brand-new entry in the Fire Emblem franchise was revealed: Fire Emblem Engage, which is set to launch January 20, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. The game is set in a new region called Elyos, with a story that follows a war against the Fell Dragon, an evil beast that was thwarted by the joint efforts of four kingdoms. Players will assume the role of the Divine Dragon, who must reunite the land in order to repel the Fell Dragon's return.
Gamespot
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman; The Martian Squidhunter
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire...while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt?
