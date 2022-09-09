Read full article on original website
Andrew Colglazier
7d ago
This is policing by proxy. It's a practice that's usually frowned upon in our country, because it allows law enforcement to use private entities to do things that law enforcement wouldn't be allowed to do. It's just another means of bypassing constitutional protections. It's a really bad idea.
Reply
27
jmo
7d ago
soon it will be ONLY digital currency and they will know everything you spend money on and will be able to freeze your acct when they feel like it
Reply
10
Sam Lindsey
7d ago
Who the HELL are they trying to run my life and take away my and my fellow AMERICANS freedoms away?
Reply
24
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
ValueWalk
Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
Document seized from Trump home described foreign govt's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
investing.com
Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
U.S. appeals court rejects big tech's right regulate online speech
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," a setback for technology industry groups that say the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content.
investing.com
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition
The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
Justice Department asks circuit court to stay special master decision in Trump records case
The Justice Department had warned it would appeal if the Judge Aileen Cannon didn't modify her decision preventing investigators from accessing recovered classified materials during the months-long special master review.
RELATED PEOPLE
US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department told the 11th...
Comments / 11