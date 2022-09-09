ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Andrew Colglazier
7d ago

This is policing by proxy. It's a practice that's usually frowned upon in our country, because it allows law enforcement to use private entities to do things that law enforcement wouldn't be allowed to do. It's just another means of bypassing constitutional protections. It's a really bad idea.

jmo
7d ago

soon it will be ONLY digital currency and they will know everything you spend money on and will be able to freeze your acct when they feel like it

Sam Lindsey
7d ago

Who the HELL are they trying to run my life and take away my and my fellow AMERICANS freedoms away?

