Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball set to take on No. 9 Stanford in marquee matchup

Nebraska volleyball has been red hot to start the 2022 season, currently 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. After their sixth sweep of the season against Long Beach State, the Huskers’ schedule gets tougher from here. The next opponent is No. 11 Stanford, who is set to visit the Devaney Center on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska football loses heartbreaking 45-42 shootout to Georgia Southern

Last week, Georgia Southern football hinted that it had an explosive offense, dominating Morgan State in a 59-7 win. This week, against a Power Five opponent in Nebraska, it showed its offense is the real deal. Even though Nebraska played a stellar game on the offensive side of the ball,...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs Georgia Southern

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) fell to the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) with a final score of 45-42. The game was an absolute shootout with more than 1,100 combined total yards ending with a missed 51 yard field goal.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Everything you need to experience in Lincoln before graduation

When I was little, class of 2023 felt like light-years away. Today, it feels too close to be real. Up until this point in my life, I had envisioned my path through college being some sort of endpoint. Now, I’m trying to realize that there’s a whole life waiting for me after I cross that stage in May. While I know this year will fly by like all the ones before it, I’m desperately trying to hold on and make the most of my final year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Why you should find your workout

You know those people who love going to the gym, who take their pre-workout beforehand and write out their entire routines? Yeah, that’s not me. Don’t get me wrong. Those people have a plan and know what they want. The few times I have tried doing that, it didn’t stick with me, and after my workout, I felt that I really didn’t get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE

