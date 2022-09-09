LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, is a CRN Channel Awards 2022 finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category. The Emerging Vendor of the Year category recognises new and emerging organisations which have successfully supported the growth of their channel partners in the UK. CRN reported a record number of award entries. Expanding channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) is a strategic priority. Pyramid has expanded its Alliances team and partner recruitment capabilities, invested in partner training and development, and launched joint go to market programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005045/en/ Bill Clayton, Vice President, Global Alliances for Pyramid Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

