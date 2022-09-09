ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Hanshow Joins Intel and Microsoft to Accelerate Industry Innovation

BEIJING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- September 2022, Hanshow, a professional digital store solution provider (SP), has officially released a whitepaper called “ Hanshow Works with Intel and Microsoft to Accelerate Smart Retail Innovation”， written jointly by Hanshow, Intel, and Microsoft. It summarizes changes in the global retail industry and best practices in the retail + AI sector. By examining Hanshow’s partners in China, Japan, and Europe, the whitepaper also illustrates how smart retail technology in the AI era works for global retailers and describes the future development and application trend of AI technology in the retail industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005647/en/ Smart store powered by Hanshow (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology Fell Today

Higher-than-expected inflation data led to fears of a "hard landing" as the Fed raises interest rates. Consumer electronics are already in recession -- could industrial and data centers slow, too?. Still, some chip stocks look awfully cheap from a long-term view. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ: PNT) Down After Stock Offering

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ: PNT) was down in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company that develops and discovers radiopharmaceuticals proposed a public offering of 13.9 million shares at a price of $9 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be around $125 million and the...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Pyramid Analytics Named CRN Channel Awards 2022 Finalist

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, is a CRN Channel Awards 2022 finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category. The Emerging Vendor of the Year category recognises new and emerging organisations which have successfully supported the growth of their channel partners in the UK. CRN reported a record number of award entries. Expanding channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) is a strategic priority. Pyramid has expanded its Alliances team and partner recruitment capabilities, invested in partner training and development, and launched joint go to market programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005045/en/ Bill Clayton, Vice President, Global Alliances for Pyramid Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking Into Electronic Arts's Recent Short Interest

Electronic Arts's (NASDAQ:EA) short percent of float has risen 10.91% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
investing.com

Vitalik Buterin impersonators ramp up ETH phishing ahead of The Merge

Vitalik Buterin impersonators ramp up ETH phishing ahead of The Merge. The hype around The Merge has attracted a swarm of scammers that are actively using verified Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) accounts to impersonate Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and dupe investors. Prominent entrepreneurs, including one of the world’s richest man Elon Musk,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Price analysis 9/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB

The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week on a strong footing. This suggests that investors expect the Federal Reserve's possible 75 basis point rate hike in the Sept. 20 to 21 meeting to be priced in and it also could mean that investors believe inflation has peaked.
STOCKS

