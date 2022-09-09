Read full article on original website
Related
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Safe to Say Idaho LOVES Morgan Wallen, “It Didn’t Take Long to…”
I think it’s safe to say Idaho loves Morgan Wallen... and are the feelings mutual?. Right after his first song, “Up Down,” Morgan paused to take in the loud chants and cheers from the crowd, and he said, “Well, it didn’t take long to figure out you guys were gonna be badass tonight — I appreciate that warm welcome.”
This Upcoming Fall Festival in Idaho Named One of the Best in USA
It takes about 8 hours to get from Central Washington to Sun Valley, Idaho, but if you love to travel for hours and hours or just need a memorable fall road trip, we think you might enjoy going to the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. The Trailing of the Sheep...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spooky Season Has Hit Twin Falls As All The Attractions Gear Up For Opening
It may be only September but we are gearing up for a full Halloween and spooky season. There are a ton of haunted attractions around the area. If you are curious about what opens and when we got you covered. The Haunted Swamp. The Haunted Swamp opens up Friday, September...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho
The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
Why Your Twin Falls Kids Are At Risk From Pumpkins This Halloween
Our Halloween countdown clock reads 48 days until our kids dress up, bowls of candy get emptied, and neighborhood doorbells start ringing. There are many things to watch out for as kids celebrate, but the one biggest threat to your kid's health in the coming weeks is likely already in your kitchen.
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
kmvt
Magic Valley wildfires contained this weekend, cause of 1 still under investigation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the Magic Valley, there is some good news from the B.L.M., as both the Sheep and Eden 2 fires have been fully contained as of Friday evening. The Eden 2 Fire, starting 3 miles north of Eden, was contained Friday night at 8...
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) – Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn...
Go Dig: Largest Idaho Diamond Found Was Northwest Of Twin Falls
There are still several weeks of great weather in Idaho to get out and dig for precious stones. What many southern Idahoans might not be aware of, is the fact that the largest state diamond ever discovered was just a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls. Diamonds are perhaps...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0