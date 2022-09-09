Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Volunteers Make Improvements to Trail at FMC Park, Scotts Bottom
GREEN RIVER — Several volunteers from a local service group spent hours Saturday improving a trail at the FMC park and the Scotts Bottom area. The volunteer group was local youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. About 80 volunteers showed up to help along with adult supervisors. Greenbelt Task Force members Tom Wilson and Bill Lewis were instrumental in the project.
cowboystatedaily.com
Drunk Rock Springs Man Plows Into Yard, Causing Power Outage, Destroying Property
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly plowing through a yard toppling a utility pole, smashing through a fence, and destroying a shed. The Rock Springs Police Department said they responded to a residential area at 1:19am...
Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence
Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
sweetwaternow.com
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
A Real Nail Biter: Manhole Cover Vote Tears Apart Rock Springs, WY
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the engineering/operations and public services department for the emergency replacement of a deteriorated manhole during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. A letter to the city council from director of engineering, operations and public services Paul...
sweetwaternow.com
4th Annual Restaurant Week Set to Showcase Dining in Downtown Rock Springs
Downtown Rock Springs is shining a spotlight on its diverse food scene with its 4th annual Restaurant Week!. During the “week,” which starts Thursday, September 15 and runs through Sunday, September 25, diners can enjoy special discounts at ten participating locations. That’s eleven days of delicious, discounted dining...
sweetwaternow.com
Six Finalists Advance to Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad’s Pitch Night
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) participants attended two Bootcamps in August where accounting and banking topics were presented. SCIL is a competition for local entrepreneurs. SCIL participants receive valuable mentorship from IMPACT 307 and local professionals. SCIL is run by IMPACT Sweetwater, a collaboration between University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College, which is made possible by the EDA CARES grant. SCIL’s program is sponsored by Wyoming Business Council, Governor Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Rock Springs Main Street URA, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber, and the Green River Main Street URA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer. Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest. Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES. Age: 27. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking:...
sweetwaternow.com
Elma Maestas (October 10, 1924 – September 8, 2022)
Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 71 years and former resident of New Mexico. She was born October 10, 1924 in Llano, New Mexico; the daughter of Matias...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, September 11, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Randy Hanrahan of Green River, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where...
Comments / 0