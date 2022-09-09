ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

laparent.com

A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada

For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
RENO, NV
ABC10

Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area

RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area

ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
ELKO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Looking for great arepas in Reno? Find them here

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Where to find great arepas in Reno New breakfast nook opens in old Wet Hen cafe space. Six months of Bird scooters -- have they helped or hindered 'micromobility? Two can't miss things to do...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Port of Subs opens in Fallon

Although the newest Port of Subs opened Friday in Fallon, a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting conducted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 23. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the field marketing consultant for Sierra Nevada and Idaho, said Port of...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo

Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation.  ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada to hold career fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
RENO, NV

