A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
Reno-Sparks air quality: 'Very unhealthy' conditions expected to last into Thursday
2 p.m. update: The EPA's air quality ranking in Reno-Sparks improved slightly Wednesday afternoon, improving from "hazardous" to "very unhealthy," but unsafe conditions are expected to linger into Thursday. The air quality index in both Reno and Sparks was at 245 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. ...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area
RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
Reno Airport Parking Lot Full, Overflow Opened; Airport Open in Smoky Conditions
Parking at Reno-Tahoe airport has reached capacity and they have opened overflow lots to accommodate crowds. You can check the airport's website for parking availability. RNO says it expects demand to remain high over the next few days, so you are asked to arrive two hours early. RNO also says...
Elko Daily Free Press
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
Looking for great arepas in Reno? Find them here
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Where to find great arepas in Reno New breakfast nook opens in old Wet Hen cafe space. Six months of Bird scooters -- have they helped or hindered 'micromobility? Two can't miss things to do...
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
WCHD, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony partner on air quality initiative in Hungry Valley
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) to install two air quality sensors on tribal land and with other community organizations. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley (approximately 800 residents) and the Prosperity Street...
Port of Subs opens in Fallon
Although the newest Port of Subs opened Friday in Fallon, a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting conducted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 23. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the field marketing consultant for Sierra Nevada and Idaho, said Port of...
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
Plume of smoke from Mosquito Fire settles in Reno, hazardous air cancels schools
"All communities on both sides of the Sierras are going to be impacted."
Food Bank Cancels Senior Distributions on Wednesday due to Hazardous Air Quality
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is canceling four senior distributions today, September 14, 2022, due to hazardous air quality. As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the AQI in Reno is in the hazardous range at 364. The Food Bank will not have the CSFP or Senior Box program distributions...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.
We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo
Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation. ...
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
