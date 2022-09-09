Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.

