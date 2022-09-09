ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Notice of meeting cancellation: Sept. 19 board of commissioners

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute 143-318.12 that the September 19, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 5:30 P. M. has been canceled. Andrea H. Wiggins, MMC, NCCCC. Clerk to the Board and Assistant to the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Plate sale in October benefits patient's ALS expenses

A barbecue plate sale will be held October 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to raise funds for Missy Shearin. Shearin, a 911 telecommunicator, has been diagnosed with ALS. Proceeds from the plate sale will be applied to medical expenses. The sale will be held at Builders FirstSource on...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Halifax County, NC
Halifax County, NC
Halifax County, NC
Halifax County, NC
RRGSD elementary students receive book bags from seniors

Elementary students in the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District received book bags from the high school’s senior class as well as four boxes of children's books. Connor Johnson, student body president, said the student council had been focusing on a mission to help out fellow students under the leadership of advisors Gary Edwards, Kelly Sparks and Edward Gardner.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
No bids received on theater

No bids were submitted to buy the Roanoke Rapids Theatre, City Manager Kelly Traynham confirmed today. A bid opening was scheduled this afternoon at 12:30 but none were received. Traynham said it would be her recommendation and she believes it would be appropriate for the city to contact a real...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
County honors governor's volunteers, medallion winners

The Halifax County Board of Commissioners recently recognized local winners of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service recognized two individuals with the 2022 GVSA and one committee with the 2022 GVSA Medallion. The 2022 GVSA recipients are Guardian ad Litem...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Missing Washington teen found safe

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
WASHINGTON, NC
Deputies say on March 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened outside of Gaston on Warner Bridge Road.

After arriving, officers found Ricky Lamar Douglas Jr., 30, laying in the front yard of a residence deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. The NC State Bureau of Investigation, Gaston Police Department and Garysburg Police Department assisted with the initial crime scene investigation. Nearly five months later, the Sheriff’s office obtained...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
WASHINGTON, NC
Linda Wrenn Smith

Linda Wrenn Smith, 78, of Roanoke Rapids, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenville County, Virginia, to the late Percy M. and Ida Allen Wrenn. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Wrenn Daughtrey; grandson, Ashley Jody Smith; and her “Heart Dog,” Pearl.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

