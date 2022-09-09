This is the Aztecs' second result against a top 10 team this week. “An incredible week for the boys,” Head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “We were pretty down in the dumps after the 1-0 loss at Omaha and we kept fighting and stuck to the plan. Tonight, they put on a professional performance. We scored on two set pieces against a team that is one of the best in the nation against set pieces.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO