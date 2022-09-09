Read full article on original website
LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you'll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips.
homicides Lemon Grove
September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today.
PADRE DAM BOARD APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER TO DIVISION 5
September 10, 2022 (Santee) - Padre Dam Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors has appointed Rocky Qualin to the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy in Division 5 as the result of the recent passing of James Peasley. Qualin took the oath of office at the Board meeting on September 7, 2022 and then participated in his first meeting. Qualin will hold office for the balance of the unexpired term which expires December 2, 2022.
FROM VINE TO TABLE: HARVEST TIME AT TREVI HILLS WINERY IN LAKESIDE
September 10, 2022 (Lakeside) -- It was a dark and calm morning as I arrived at 5:00 a.m. on August 16 at Trevi Hills Winery in Lakeside, where each harvest, several varieties are hand-picked by staff as well as neighbors who enjoy coming out and volunteering their time. I saw...
SDSU MEN'S GOLF PLACES EIGHTH AT MAUI JIM INTERCOLLEGIATE
The San Diego State men’s golf team finished in eighth place at the competitive Maui Jim Intercollegiate Sunday at the par-70, 7,118-yard Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Aztecs shot a 2-under-par 278 on the final day of the three-round competition, dropping from a tie for fifth and collectively finishing at 24-under 816.
SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS KNOCK OFF IDAHO STATE 38-7
September 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec football team (1-1) earned their first win of the 2022 season with a 38-7 victory over Idaho State (0-2) Saturday evening at Snapdragon Stadium. SDSU was fueled by three long touchdowns in the first half and their defense held the Bengals scoreless...
(Photo left - Scott Brown lower left, lower right Jeff Marks) Sept. 11, 2022 (Mission Valley) – Local residents got to witness the Aztecs land their first win against Idaho State, 38-7, in Snapdragon Stadium, on Sept. 10. The win followed an earlier loss during the season debut, when...
SDSU MEN'S SOCCER UPSETS DENVER 2-1 BEHIND TWO GOALS FROM ELIAS KATSAROS
This is the Aztecs' second result against a top 10 team this week. “An incredible week for the boys,” Head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “We were pretty down in the dumps after the 1-0 loss at Omaha and we kept fighting and stuck to the plan. Tonight, they put on a professional performance. We scored on two set pieces against a team that is one of the best in the nation against set pieces.”
