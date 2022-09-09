ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation

By Lucas Gonzalez
 4 days ago
BOONE COUNTY — Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.

Responders first got the call about 9:09 p.m. saying there was a fire at the farm, 1765 W. Blubaugh Ave., according to the sheriff's office.

The Thorntown and Sugar Creek fire departments were the first to arrive and later requested assistance from the Center Township and Lebanon fire departments.

The Sheriff's Office said the damages were isolated to a new low-rope course that had just been completed. There were no injuries in the fire.

The Thorntown and Sugar Creek Township fire departments are investigating the blaze in conjunction with the sheriff's office.

In a Thursday Facebook post , the farm said it planned to rebuild the course.

"So much time, money, and heart was poured into this activity for you. We know the smoke will settle, we will see clear, and we WILL rebuild for you. Understand, there is a long to do list to be ready for opening day but we will do our best to make this the best Pumpkin Harvest yet for our guests," the post states.

That post also includes a video showing the aftermath of the fire.

On Friday, the farm thanked members of the public for their support.

"Our video yesterday was intended to inform you all about the possibility of not having an activity that we feel we had promised to you for this year - your response of support has been amazing and uplifting. We are so grateful," the Friday post states.

WRTV has reached out to the owners of the farm for comment.

The Sheriff's Office has asked that anyone with more information reach out to Detective Morganne Carpenter at 765-482-1412, ext. 8.

