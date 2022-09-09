Students walk in front of Arts and Sciences Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Dodge campus on the first day of the fall 2022 semester. Lincoln, NE (September 12, 2022) The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. The announcement follows news last week that the University’s enrollment dropped by just over 2% this year.

