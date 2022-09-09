ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
doniphanherald.com

Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user

FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
kfornow.com

LIFELINE AWARENESS WEEK HIGHLIGHTS NATIONAL TELEPHONE & INTERNET DISCOUNT

LINCOLN, NE (SEPTEMBER 12, 2022) – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in. conjunction with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) is. highlighting “Lifeline Awareness Week” September 12-16 a federal/state program that helps. make affordable voice and broadband services available to qualified participants. Under the...
kfornow.com

N-U Waiving Application Fee

Students walk in front of Arts and Sciences Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Dodge campus on the first day of the fall 2022 semester. Lincoln, NE (September 12, 2022) The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. The announcement follows news last week that the University’s enrollment dropped by just over 2% this year.
kfornow.com

155th Air Refueling Wing and 55th Wing Teaming Up with Local Entities for 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Blue Angels photo taken in San Francisco, United States (getty images) (KFOR NEWS September 13, 2022) Next summer’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow will feature joint efforts of collaboration between the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard and 55th Wing of Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM, highlighting Lincoln’s commitment to the.
kfornow.com

University Celebrates Opening Of Veterans’ Tribute

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in front of Naval Science Building in Lincoln, Neb. (Gus Kathol/University Communication and Marketing) (KFOR NEWS September 12, 2022) The University of Nebraska–Lincoln dedicated its Veterans’ Tribute during a Sept. 11 ceremony at the Pershing Military and Naval...
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
klkntv.com

Applications open for $1 Billion rural high-speed internet program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The USDA is now accepting applications for ReConnect Program loans and grants. These will expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural American nationwide. More than $1 billion is available, because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program aims to connect every American...
kfornow.com

Malcolm X Newest Nebraska Hall of Fame Member

Lincoln, NE – (9/12/2022) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission today selected Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X and El Hajj Malik El Shabazz, as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Ron Hull, chair of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Committee said that...
kfornow.com

Vandalism Reported At Nebraska GOP Headquarters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–Lincoln Police are also investigating a vandalism case reported at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters off of 16th and “N” that may have happened sometime before 2pm Sunday. Officers reported that someone threw a rock through a window. Damage is estimated to be around...
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction

OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
doniphanherald.com

Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'

Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
fox42kptm.com

How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year

(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
OMAHA, NE

Community Policy