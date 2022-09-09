Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
doniphanherald.com
17 Republican senators support ending secret leadership votes in Nebraska Legislature
Seventeen Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature have signed onto a pledge to vote to end secret ballot selection of the Legislature's leadership positions by state senators in 2023. One of them, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, is positioned to be elected attorney general in November, and...
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
kfornow.com
LIFELINE AWARENESS WEEK HIGHLIGHTS NATIONAL TELEPHONE & INTERNET DISCOUNT
LINCOLN, NE (SEPTEMBER 12, 2022) – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in. conjunction with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) is. highlighting “Lifeline Awareness Week” September 12-16 a federal/state program that helps. make affordable voice and broadband services available to qualified participants. Under the...
kfornow.com
N-U Waiving Application Fee
Students walk in front of Arts and Sciences Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Dodge campus on the first day of the fall 2022 semester. Lincoln, NE (September 12, 2022) The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. The announcement follows news last week that the University’s enrollment dropped by just over 2% this year.
kfornow.com
155th Air Refueling Wing and 55th Wing Teaming Up with Local Entities for 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow
Blue Angels photo taken in San Francisco, United States (getty images) (KFOR NEWS September 13, 2022) Next summer’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow will feature joint efforts of collaboration between the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard and 55th Wing of Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM, highlighting Lincoln’s commitment to the.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jury decides against City of Omaha and police chief in favor of former captain
A jury decided in favor of former Omaha Police Captain Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez in a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer.
kfornow.com
University Celebrates Opening Of Veterans’ Tribute
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in front of Naval Science Building in Lincoln, Neb. (Gus Kathol/University Communication and Marketing) (KFOR NEWS September 12, 2022) The University of Nebraska–Lincoln dedicated its Veterans’ Tribute during a Sept. 11 ceremony at the Pershing Military and Naval...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
KETV.com
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Douglas County Health Department reports five new COVID-related deaths
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 284 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when there were 271 new cases.
Three Sarpy County offices moving to a new location
Three Sarpy County offices are set to open in a new location starting Monday, according to the county's board of commissioners.
klkntv.com
Applications open for $1 Billion rural high-speed internet program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The USDA is now accepting applications for ReConnect Program loans and grants. These will expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural American nationwide. More than $1 billion is available, because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program aims to connect every American...
kfornow.com
Malcolm X Newest Nebraska Hall of Fame Member
Lincoln, NE – (9/12/2022) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission today selected Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X and El Hajj Malik El Shabazz, as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Ron Hull, chair of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Committee said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported At Nebraska GOP Headquarters
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–Lincoln Police are also investigating a vandalism case reported at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters off of 16th and “N” that may have happened sometime before 2pm Sunday. Officers reported that someone threw a rock through a window. Damage is estimated to be around...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction
OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
doniphanherald.com
Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'
Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
fox42kptm.com
How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year
(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
Comments / 0