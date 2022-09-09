LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting an exclusive address by Mayor Stan Booker on the state of the city later this month. In past years, the address has been at a Lawton City Council meeting and the Chamber luncheon. This year, only one address will be given to the public.

