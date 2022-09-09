Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit kicks of Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is Thursday, giving area professionals a space to connect with potential partners and mentors. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims, who gave us an inside look at all the summit will have to offer. Thank you...
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber to host State of the City address
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting an exclusive address by Mayor Stan Booker on the state of the city later this month. In past years, the address has been at a Lawton City Council meeting and the Chamber luncheon. This year, only one address will be given to the public.
Interview: Lawton Public School Foundation Executive Director Discusses Annual Breakfast Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation is preparing for its annual breakfast fundraiser, which takes place this week. 7News spoke with Lisa Carson, the Executive Director for the Lawton Public School Foundation, about the upcoming breakfast fundraiser and a 2022 Chevy Silverado Giveaway they’re hosting. The...
City of Lawton enters final phases of $6 million renovation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction on the Lawton City Hall parking lot started last week, and the city is hoping to be finished by the end of this year. The next step is to start renovations on the inside of city hall, which includes the first, second and third floors.
Buffalo Soldiers clean-up Cache Rd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers cleaned up part of Cache rd. on Saturday. Volunteers wore vests and gloves while they filled trash bags of litter from each side of the street. The group adopted two miles on the northwestern end of the road leading into Lawton...
9/11 Memorial Site Dedication
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The grounds for a future 9/11 memorial were dedicated Saturday morning outside of the Lawton Public Safety Building. The memorial will honor seven people with ties to Oklahoma that lost their lives that day, including a graduate from Eisenhower high that was working in the Pentagon during the attack.
Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event fundraises for OSU scholarship
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County community came out for the annual Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event on Saturday night. Community members paid tribute to and remembered the late bull rider, who was killed at a PRCA rodeo in 2020. The event raised money to provide a scholarship...
Duncan event teaches kids as young as 4 about art
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Sign ups are still open for a Duncan based art experience for kids 4 years and older. The Brushstrokes and Wranglers creative program kicked off Monday. Every Monday afternoon, between 1:45 and 2:30 for the next eight weeks, kids and their parents will be meeting at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to let their creativity flow, but with a western twist.
A young talented local artist is being featured at the Leslie Powell art Gallery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Krystal Solis is a Mexican-American 25 year-old Comanche resident. She was given the opportunity to feature her art at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery in Lawton. She said her brother is the driving force for everything that she does. “Doing the show it made me think...
Duncan Banner celebrates 130th birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Banner invited the community out to celebrate the newspaper’s 130th birthday Saturday. It’s one of the longest running businesses in Stephens County, serving the community since 1892. That’s the year the first publication ran on September 9th. The birthday bash, right...
Missing Altus woman located safe
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Altus Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman. Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was reported missing on August 29 from the Altus area. On Monday afternoon, authorities canceled the Silver Alert and reported Adams-Hoover had been located...
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
Valley View VFD Chili Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 10th annual Chili Fundraiser Saturday afternoon. Firefighters served chili, hotdogs, sides and desserts to the community. Tables were set-up inside the station for guests to eat their meals and mingle with the fire fighters. They could also bid...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
Medwatch: CCMH celebrates new Perinatal Certification
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is celebrating after they received a National award for offering quality care to both mothers and newborns. They’re the second in the state to earn Perinatal Certification from The Joint Commission, and the first to have both the certification and designation as a baby-friendly hospital.
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County. They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak. No other information has been confirmed at...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement. They lost control of the bike...
Bray-Doyle Highschool E-sports team competes in tournament
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County’s only E-sports team took part in a tournament Saturday morning. The Bray-Doyle E-sports team held their tournament with the Oklahoma Scholastic E-sports league where multiple schools around Oklahoma play against each other. They compete with games like Halo and Call of duty. Coach...
Youth Softball Hits Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first season for Lawton’s only all girls softball league is in full swing. The first games of Lawton’s YMCA softball league were played at the former baseball fields of Tomlinson Middle school Saturday morning. Lawton Youth YMCA Softball Co-Commissioner Cassy Tice said a...
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Classic Pops’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their sixty-first season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening. The orchestra performed popular tunes... many from movies... at the McMahon Auditorium. This is the first of three concerts L-P-O has scheduled for this season... but the board...
