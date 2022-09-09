SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been soggy at times the last few days, but as we enter Monday evening, things are finally starting to dry out. While our shower chances from this system haven’t entirely ended, our chances before it departs are much lower than they have been going back into Sunday and early today. As for the clouds, those will take longer to depart, but we should start seeing some improvement there before too long, too!

SAGINAW, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO