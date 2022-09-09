ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

WNEM

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Midland, MI
Government
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. “It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Proposed Grand Blanc Development gets Funding Boost

GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

I-75 SB left lane blocked due to crash

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — I-75 south bound's left lane is blocked near I-69 exit 117 Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Monday around 3:00 p.m. that a crash occurred on I-75. There is no new information at this time on the severity of the crash or how...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Mostly dry tonight, lingering showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been soggy at times the last few days, but as we enter Monday evening, things are finally starting to dry out. While our shower chances from this system haven’t entirely ended, our chances before it departs are much lower than they have been going back into Sunday and early today. As for the clouds, those will take longer to depart, but we should start seeing some improvement there before too long, too!
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022

Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ideal Theatre awarded nearly one million dollars for renovation

Clare’s Ideal Theatre, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, is in the middle of a massive renovation to restore the historic landmark in Clare. Now the new owners, sisters who grew up right here in Clare, will have some help from the State of Michigan because as part of Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP), the renovation process will get a big financial boost with a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for $988,045.
CLARE, MI

