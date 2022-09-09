Read full article on original website
Queen funeral - latest: Queue to see coffin two miles long as mourners wait overnight
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back two miles to Blackfriars Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry on Wednesday.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the...
Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state
Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.Many have queued overnight for the chance to file past the monarch’s coffin after it was handed to the care of the nation on Wednesday afternoon.By 8am on Thursday, the queue was around 2.6 miles long and stretched to Borough Market.The coffin, which sits on a catafalque and is draped with a Royal Standard, continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower...
Anthony Albanese’s deference to the throne might be the best way to ensure constitutional change
The PM’s embrace of tradition after the Queen’s passing may rankle, but rushing into a republican vote could doom the referendum on the Indigenous voice as well
Vanessa Feltz calls out royal biographer for fueling anti-Meghan Markle faction
Vanessa Feltz clashed with a royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, 13 September.The TalkTV host accused Ms Levin of perpetrating a “spiteful” anti-Meghan faction in the UK."Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Ms Feltz said.Ms Levin pushed back: “I don’t have to justify myself to you, I’m not in court.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton join royal mourners in Westminster Hall for Queen’s serviceArchbishop of York greets people queuing to see Queen lying-in-stateFirefighters battle raging Mosquito Fire in northern California
Chancellor wants to scrap bankers’ bonus cap to boost City of London
The new chancellor wants to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, in a move that could further widen the gulf between rich and poor as recession looms.The cap was introduced after the 2008 financial crash – as part of moves to reduce the risk-taking that caused it – but Kwasi Kwarteng believes the rules make it harder to attract top staff to the City of London.The Treasury says no decisions have been taken and Boris Johnson backed away from taking the step because he feared the political backlash during the cost of living emergency.Keir Starmer had accused the then...
