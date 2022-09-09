ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fans all say same thing as Pat McAfee missing from his show and replaced by mystery guest

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
 5 days ago
PAT MCAFEE has left his FanDuel TV show in safe hands after heading out to Austin for his debut on College Gameday.

The former NFL star, 35, announced earlier this month he will be leaving WWE SmackDown for the season to take up his new analyst role.

AJ Hawk has taken the reigns for the Pat McAfee Show today Credit: Twitter @PatMcAfeeShow
The former NFL star is out in Austin ahead of his College Gameday debut Credit: Twitter @PatMcAfeeShow

McAfee is juggling a number of media commitments and recently penned a new "long-term" deal with WWE.

The ex-football star has become a wrestling fan favorite after teaming up with legendary commentator Michael Cole.

WWE revealed that he will be stepping away from his commitments for the time being while he joins Gameday.

And due to his new travel schedule, McAfee was late to his own FanDuel show - leaving AJ Hawk to take the reigns.

Starting the show to whoops and cheers from the other panel, AJ said: "I'm just so happy to be here.

"We have NFL football back..and I think if you're a Bills fan you feel pretty good about who your quarterback is.

"Pat is over in Austin right now and will join us in the Gameday center there for the second hour of the show."

Fans were hyped to see the former NFL star at the desk - especially after he followed on from Kay Adams' new show.

One wrote: "Kay Adams to AJ Hawk is a great way to start Friday."

While another added: "Love to see AJ host today!"

And a third fan simply said: "AJ HAWK IN THE BUILDING!"

This isn't the first time that Hawk has sat in for McAfee, with the Super Bowl XLV champion a seasoned pro behind the mic.

He has a long-running podcast called the HawkCast and co-hosts alongside Pat on FanDuel.

McAfee dialed in later on in the show - and admitted he might need to do some research before his Gameday debut.

Pat said: "To be honest, I'm going to need to do some studying.

"Feels like I'm going to have to learn a lot before tomorrow morning.

"But I got a lot of faith in my brain."

