nbcpalmsprings.com
Tropical Rain Helps Firefighters Battle Fairview Fire
(CNS) – A tropical storm has helped firefighters establish containment lines around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, but full containment was not expected until the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. The fire was 62% contained as of 7 a.m. Tuesday after burning 28,307 acres,...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Mountain communities survive Fairview Fire
Nificant events other than the usual weekly meetings, book clubs and spiritual events followed by Labor Day weekend barbecues, music and art shows. But before the three-day weekend was completely over, at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, a wildfire was reported in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area outside of Hemet just below the mountains on Fairview Avenue at Bautista Road.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
nbcpalmsprings.com
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now 53% Contained at 28,307 Acres
Almost a full week after it first sparked, the enormous Fairview Fire burning near Hemet looks like it may finally be slowing down. The wildfire has now burned 28,307 acres, but firefighters have it 53% contained and made good progress thanks to this weekend's rainfall and lower temperatures. The huge...
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
natureworldnews.com
Floodwaters and Mudslides Swept Through Portions of Southern California
Following Kay, a lot of rain causes mudslides in Southern California. The effects of Tropical Storm Kay persisted after it passed on Saturday. The system's residual moisture combined with the high temperatures to produce amazing sights like this debris flow. Flooding and Mudslides. Following Tropical Storm Kay, floodwaters and mudslides...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Fairview wildfire
The Fairview fire erupted outside of Hemet, California on Sept. 5, 2022. The blaze quickly grew to 28,000 acres and evacuation orders were made for the families soon to be surrounded by the fast-moving fire. On Sept. 8, 2022, Rick and Dawnie Roberts were one of the families affected by the Fairview fire. They mounted a defense with their sprinkler system, hosing down their roof and preparing an additional water truck. Thanks to these precautions, the help of the Ventura County Fire Department and many drops of water from the air support, their home was safe from the fire by sunset.
Five-alarm blaze erupts adjacent to warehouse near 215 freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals
Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time. STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night
Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
5-alarm fire erupts near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted today in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior.
Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home
The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger
With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters extinguish attic fire in La Quinta home
Fire damaged the attic of a home in La Quinta Monday morning, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters responded around 11:10 a.m. to the blaze in a single-story home in the 54500 block of Alysheba Drive, arriving to find smoke showing in the entryway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. As fire crews worked The post Firefighters extinguish attic fire in La Quinta home appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
