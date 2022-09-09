And the winner is not NBC. Monday’s 2022 Emmys, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson, drew a 1.09 rating (call it a 1.1) in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.9 million total viewers on NBC, according to Nielsen averages. Those are new record lows for the annual best-of-TV special. Peacock also live-streamed the 74th Emmy Awards, though we do not have data for that platform’s performance. It likely wouldn’t make much of a dent anyway — and definitely not a historical difference. On broadcast television alone, last night’s show nose-dove 42 percent from the previous year’s key-demo ratings. Its overall...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO