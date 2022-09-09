ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

TV's biggest and brightest stars are being honored as we speak during the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The ceremony—hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson—brings together the television industry's most talented and respected actors, writers, directors, hosts and more for a night that's sure to be unforgettable.
E! News

Yes, Kenan Thompson Really Did a Step Routine to Game of Thrones Theme Song at the Emmys

Watch: Kenan Thompson Reveals How Far He'd Make It in Squid Game. Kenan Thompson is showing us how it's done. The host of the Emmys 2022 ceremony, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12, kicked things off with a rousing dance number. Dressed in a black top hat and tuxedo, the host swayed and shimmied to theme songs from famous shows like Friends, Law & Order and The Brady Bunch—but with a modern twist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Emmys Sink to Record-Low Ratings

And the winner is not NBC. Monday’s 2022 Emmys, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson, drew a 1.09 rating (call it a 1.1) in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.9 million total viewers on NBC, according to Nielsen averages. Those are new record lows for the annual best-of-TV special. Peacock also live-streamed the 74th Emmy Awards, though we do not have data for that platform’s performance. It likely wouldn’t make much of a dent anyway — and definitely not a historical difference. On broadcast television alone, last night’s show nose-dove 42 percent from the previous year’s key-demo ratings. Its overall...
E! News

The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and More Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: The White Lotus Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins. The White Lotus cast is going to need a late checkout after celebrating their 2022 Emmys wins. Stars Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacey, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge reflected on their big night with Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys, revealing the only thing better than the series scooping up five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, was reuniting. "It's so amazing just being here with everybody," Sweeney said backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12. "It's incredible."
E! News

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See

Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow. The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Accessory at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. All of you will love Chrissy Teigen's 2022 Emmys look. After all, at the Sept. 12 event, the pregnant model had her baby bump on display as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater alongside her husband John Legend. While the "All of Me" singer sported an all white suit, Chrissy stunned in a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins. The final touch? A hot pink clutch. (See every star's look here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Criminal Minds Stars Detail Differences Between O.G. and Revival Series

Watch: "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone. The BAU is back on the case. The all-star FBI team is reuniting for the upcoming Criminal Minds reboot, aptly titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, and are sharing so many details on the 10-episode Paramount+ series that it should be criminal. When the series begins, showrunner Erica Messer explains, all of our favorites are "in a very different place" than when the original show ended in Feb. 2020.
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Brings Out TNG Legends For New York Comic Con Final Bow; ‘Discovery’ & ‘Prodigy’ Return To Big Apple Confab

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Picard has set phasers for legacy in the Paramount+ series latest and perhaps final appearance at New York Comic Con next month – and they will have some friends on deck. Cast and executive producers of Star Trek: Picard will appear onstage on October 8 at the Big Apple confab to share what’s ahead for the show’s upcoming third and final season. The 4 – 5:30 PM ET panel includes the man himself Sir Patrick Stewart, along with Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, as well as Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Could There Be a Third Hocus Pocus Movie? The Sanderson Sisters Say...

Watch: "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets. Another virgin could reignite that Black Flame Candle. Ahead of the upcoming sequel, the Sanderson sisters—a.k.a. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—said they would certainly conjure a third Hocus Pocus film. "I'd love to...
E! News

Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

Watch: Steve Martin & Martin Short Joke About Cutthroat Rivalry at Emmys. From Only Murders in the Building to only fabulous style from Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys. The singer, arriving fashionably late, entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 in a stunning white gown by Celine that was guaranteed to turn heads. To complete the look, which featured an open back, the 30-year-old accessorized with a pop of color: dangling emerald earrings. (See every jaw-dropping look from the red carpet here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Emmys 2022: See the Ted Lasso Cast Hit the Red Carpet

Leave it to the Ted Lasso cast to light up the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed—who were later joined by Jason Sudeikis inside, as he didn't walk the carpet—all showed out ahead of the 74th annual award show.
E! News

How Grey's Anatomy's Rookie Interns Will Breathe "New Life" Into Show

Watch: Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents. It's the dawn of a new era. Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is set to see some major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with five new medical interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, joining the team.
