Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List
TV's biggest and brightest stars are being honored as we speak during the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The ceremony—hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson—brings together the television industry's most talented and respected actors, writers, directors, hosts and more for a night that's sure to be unforgettable.
Yes, Kenan Thompson Really Did a Step Routine to Game of Thrones Theme Song at the Emmys
Watch: Kenan Thompson Reveals How Far He'd Make It in Squid Game. Kenan Thompson is showing us how it's done. The host of the Emmys 2022 ceremony, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12, kicked things off with a rousing dance number. Dressed in a black top hat and tuxedo, the host swayed and shimmied to theme songs from famous shows like Friends, Law & Order and The Brady Bunch—but with a modern twist.
Emmys Sink to Record-Low Ratings
And the winner is not NBC. Monday’s 2022 Emmys, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson, drew a 1.09 rating (call it a 1.1) in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.9 million total viewers on NBC, according to Nielsen averages. Those are new record lows for the annual best-of-TV special. Peacock also live-streamed the 74th Emmy Awards, though we do not have data for that platform’s performance. It likely wouldn’t make much of a dent anyway — and definitely not a historical difference. On broadcast television alone, last night’s show nose-dove 42 percent from the previous year’s key-demo ratings. Its overall...
The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and More Reunite at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: The White Lotus Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins. The White Lotus cast is going to need a late checkout after celebrating their 2022 Emmys wins. Stars Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacey, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge reflected on their big night with Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys, revealing the only thing better than the series scooping up five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, was reuniting. "It's so amazing just being here with everybody," Sweeney said backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12. "It's incredible."
Only Murders' Steve Martin and Martin Short Tease Their "Cutthroat" Emmys Rivalry
There can only be one winner in the building. At least that seems to be the case for Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who are up against one another for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2022 Emmys. "It's...
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet. On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See
Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow. The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.
The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy
The actress took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on HBO's The White Lotus, the first Emmy of Coolidge's illustrious career. Check out all of the night's winners...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Accessory at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. All of you will love Chrissy Teigen's 2022 Emmys look. After all, at the Sept. 12 event, the pregnant model had her baby bump on display as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater alongside her husband John Legend. While the "All of Me" singer sported an all white suit, Chrissy stunned in a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins. The final touch? A hot pink clutch. (See every star's look here.)
Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson Have a Grey's Anatomy Reunion at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Sandra Oh Shares Advice to "Squid Game" Star Jung Ho-Yeon. It's a great day for a Grey's Anatomy reunion. Sandra Oh reunited with Grey's Anatomy co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes Sept. 13 at the 2022 Emmys. The Killing Eve star commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet selfie of the three from the ceremony.
Criminal Minds Stars Detail Differences Between O.G. and Revival Series
Watch: "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone. The BAU is back on the case. The all-star FBI team is reuniting for the upcoming Criminal Minds reboot, aptly titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, and are sharing so many details on the 10-episode Paramount+ series that it should be criminal. When the series begins, showrunner Erica Messer explains, all of our favorites are "in a very different place" than when the original show ended in Feb. 2020.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Brings Out TNG Legends For New York Comic Con Final Bow; ‘Discovery’ & ‘Prodigy’ Return To Big Apple Confab
EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Picard has set phasers for legacy in the Paramount+ series latest and perhaps final appearance at New York Comic Con next month – and they will have some friends on deck. Cast and executive producers of Star Trek: Picard will appear onstage on October 8 at the Big Apple confab to share what’s ahead for the show’s upcoming third and final season. The 4 – 5:30 PM ET panel includes the man himself Sir Patrick Stewart, along with Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, as well as Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman,...
Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Onstage Emmys Bit Amid Backlash
Watch: Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV. Quinta Brunson is focused on celebrating her historic win. During the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Abbott Elementary creator became the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the ABC pilot.
Could There Be a Third Hocus Pocus Movie? The Sanderson Sisters Say...
Watch: "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets. Another virgin could reignite that Black Flame Candle. Ahead of the upcoming sequel, the Sanderson sisters—a.k.a. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—said they would certainly conjure a third Hocus Pocus film. "I'd love to...
Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress
Watch: Steve Martin & Martin Short Joke About Cutthroat Rivalry at Emmys. From Only Murders in the Building to only fabulous style from Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys. The singer, arriving fashionably late, entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 in a stunning white gown by Celine that was guaranteed to turn heads. To complete the look, which featured an open back, the 30-year-old accessorized with a pop of color: dangling emerald earrings. (See every jaw-dropping look from the red carpet here.)
Emmys 2022: See the Ted Lasso Cast Hit the Red Carpet
Leave it to the Ted Lasso cast to light up the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed—who were later joined by Jason Sudeikis inside, as he didn't walk the carpet—all showed out ahead of the 74th annual award show.
How Grey's Anatomy's Rookie Interns Will Breathe "New Life" Into Show
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents. It's the dawn of a new era. Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is set to see some major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with five new medical interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, joining the team.
Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing
Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy. The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend. "This family needs...
