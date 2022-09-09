Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
WLWT 5
2 charged with endangering child after toddler admitted to hospital in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been charged with endangering a child after a toddler was hospitalized in Pierce Township, police said. According to court records, on Sept. 6 just before 10 p.m. Pierce Township officers conducted a welfare check on Hunter Court after someone reported the child’s injuries.
WLWT 5
Feds: Man pleads guilty to illegally selling fireworks after Ohio man's death prompted investigation
CINCINNATI — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally selling fireworks after the death of a Mount Healthy man in 2020 led to his arrest. Paul Eberhard, 66, from Shelbyville, Indiana pleaded guilty distributing explosive materials to a person without a permit or license. Eberhard was charged by...
WLWT 5
Mother accused of abandoning son in Colerain pleads guilty, faces possible prison time
COLERAIN, Ohio — The Indiana mother accused of abandoning her son, who has autism, in Colerain has pleaded guilty. Police say Heather Adkins left her 5-year-old son on a dark street on a rainy night in February and took off. Eventually, good Samaritans spotted the boy and helped him...
WLWT 5
Police searching for driver after Mt. Healthy cruiser hit during hit and run
CINCINNATI — A Mt. Healthy police cruiser was hit during a hit and run downtown Monday morning. Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. He has been described as a black man, thin build, standing 5'10" to 6'0" tall, wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 southbound in West Chester causing delays
CINCINNATI — Two left lanes on I-75 southbound at Cin-Day Rd/ Exit 21 in West Chester are blocked after a crash. The accident was reported by police at 10:03 a.m. Traffic is backed up to Tylersville Road/Exit 22. Delays can be expected to last up to 10 minutes.
22 WSBT
Despite not pulling the trigger, man faces death penalty in family-of-8 massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) — George Wagner IV could possibly face the death penalty for his role in the April 2016 killings of eight people in Ohio. That's despite prosecutors agreeing, as Wagner’s brother told them, he didn't actually kill anyone that night. Wagner is one of four members...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day three: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The biggest murder trial in Ohio history continues on Wednesday as the trial of George Wagner IV and his connection to the Pike County massacre continues. He and three family members are accused of killing eight people from the Rhoden family in April of 2016.
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane on I-71 in Landen
LANDEN, Ohio — The center lane is blocked, causing delays on southbound I-71 in Landen, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras were used to report the disabled vehicle near the Mason Montgomery Rd exit at 8:35 a.m.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on I-71 in Landen after a crash
LANDEN, Ohio — The three right lanes on southbound I-71 in Landen are blocked due to a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras at 7:55 a.m. near the Mason Montgomery Road...
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WLWT 5
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
WLWT 5
Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
WLWT 5
Gas prices continue to fall: Here's the averages in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
Gas prices are continuing to fall across the country, including in the Tri-State area. The national average has fallen to prices not seen since the start of March. The national average stands around $3.71. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept. 13 in the video player above. Why is gas continuing...
