West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane on I-71 in Landen

LANDEN, Ohio — The center lane is blocked, causing delays on southbound I-71 in Landen, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras were used to report the disabled vehicle near the Mason Montgomery Rd exit at 8:35 a.m.
LANDEN, OH
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on I-71 in Landen after a crash

LANDEN, Ohio — The three right lanes on southbound I-71 in Landen are blocked due to a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras at 7:55 a.m. near the Mason Montgomery Road...
LANDEN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WLWT 5

Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
OHIO STATE

