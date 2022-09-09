Antiques Roadshow guest floored after learning truth behind jug picked up for just £5
TWO Antiques Roadshow guests were left floored when they learned how much their £5 jug was really worth.
During a recent episode of the popular BBC One daytime show, Serhat Ahmet was asked to value the jug which belonged to a mother and daughter duo.
Speaking about the piece, they explained: "In the early 1970s my Grandma lived in Weymouth and they had a Women's Institute charity auction.
"My grandad told her she was allowed to spend £5 and there was a choice between a Moorcroft vase or this one.
"The Moorcroft went up to £5 and this one went at £5.00. She didn't have any idea what it was."
However, the pair had no idea that they had a highly sought after Clarice Cliff jug in their possession.
Clarice Cliff was born in 1899 and was a ceramic artist, producing pottery from the age of 13 until her death in 1972.
Explaining the rare ornament, Serhat told them: "This pattern is called Legnano as in the town and lake in Italy. Legnano is a very rare pattern.
"The orange one is much rarer so if you tried to do any research on this, you would have found not a lot of information online - that's how rare it is."
The mum and daughter were stunned when they heard the item could easily fetch over £4,000 at auction.
Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One and iPlayer.
Comments / 3