Business Insider

SpaceX says FCC's 'grossly unfair' rejection of $886 million Starlink subsidy leaves many Americans stranded on the wrong side of the digital divide

It leaves Americans stranded on the wrong side of the digital divide, SpaceX said in a filing.The FCC said in August it didn't make sense to fund Starlink's "still-developing technology." Elon Musk's SpaceX has slammed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for rejecting a $886 million subsidy for the company's Starlink...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

