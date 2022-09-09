Read full article on original website
Related
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Business Insider
SpaceX says FCC's 'grossly unfair' rejection of $886 million Starlink subsidy leaves many Americans stranded on the wrong side of the digital divide
It leaves Americans stranded on the wrong side of the digital divide, SpaceX said in a filing.The FCC said in August it didn't make sense to fund Starlink's "still-developing technology." Elon Musk's SpaceX has slammed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for rejecting a $886 million subsidy for the company's Starlink...
Comments / 0