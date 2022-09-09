ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King will spend $400 million to upgrade its reputation by renovating and relocating stores as well as doubling down on ads

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqIrR_0hovzPNr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksHeZ_0hovzPNr00
Plant-based Burger King restaurant in London's Leicester Square.

Abby Wallace/Insider

  • Burger King is launching a major advertising and renovation plan.
  • The chain will invest $400 million in rebranding its reputation as a premium fast food chain over the next two years.
  • Burger King has lagged behind other burger chains with sluggish sales.

Burger King is launching a campaign to invest $400 million over the next two years to focus on US growth and rebranding as a premium fast-food restaurant.

The "Reclaim the Flame" campaign consists of two pieces: $150 million in advertising and digital investments, and $250 million for upgrading restaurant equipment, remodeling older locations, and relocating underperforming stores. It was first announced by Burger King North America president Tom Curtis at the chain's annual convention in early September.

Part of the campaign will focus on "premium branding," by attempting to elevate the perception of the signature Whopper and creating a "destination worthy chicken sandwich portfolio," Burger King said in a statement.

Burger King has been in the midst of a major rebrand for several years now. In 2021, the chain overhauled logos and branding for the first time in 20 years, returning to a classic look that emphasized the Whopper and natural colors.

The chain spent much of 2022 paring down menus to simplify operations and give customers a better ordering experience, alongside the addition of digital menu boards at most drive-thrus. The changes were part of a plan to cut drive-thru times, which made up 80% of sales as of 2021.

Burger King has plenty of ground to cover to compete in the fast-food world. It had the seventh highest US fast food sales in 2021, according to QSR's annual Top 50 Report. Burger King lagged behind McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy's, and other big names in terms of US sales in 2021, despite having more US locations than Chick-fil-A and Wendy's.

Burger King's changes so far haven't shown a material improvement in sales. US sales shrunk slightly in the most recent quarter that ended in June, down 0.3% over the previous year. Other burger competitors were up in the same period, McDonald's at 3.7% and Wendy's at 3.5%.

The rebrand could be what Burger King needs to inject life back into the brand. US franchisees have endorsed the rebrand and committed to added investment in advertising, according to a statement.

"We believe now is the time to make a significant investment to accelerate the work given the quality of the team, focus of the plan, commitment of our Franchisees and the opportunity that clearly exists for our iconic brand to Reclaim the Flame and be the first choice for a high-quality meal, an exceptional experience, and a great value," Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International, said in a statement.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 12

für friedliche Zwecke
4d ago

BK was fine through the 80's under ownership of Pillsbury with Donald Smith and Norman Brinker at the helm of BK. After they both left for other opportunities, Pillsbury discarded their changes and the company suffered, with Pillsbury eventually unloading BK to TPG Capital, whom continued the destruction of the brand and offloaded it to 3G Capital (Restaurant Brands), who has also continued the destruction of the brand, along with Tim Hortons and recently acquired Popeyes Chicken and Firehouse Subs. BK is a prime example of how investments firms destroy companies because all they care about is their shareholders and profits and could care less about quality, affordability or customer satisfaction. The whopper is half the size it was pre 90's. Such a shame, BK could have done very well and quite possibly be on top of the burger empire today.

Reply
4
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Nutritionists agreed that the first thing Burger King should do to improve it's food, is stop buying burger from cows opened with chainsaws, so there is no longer xxxx from ripped intestines mixed in with the meat.

Reply
4
David Cane
4d ago

BK was established as a fast food joint. Upgrade your service to be just that, and the customers will return. McDonalds is on a slide for the same reason. Terrible service and mediocre food.

Reply
4
Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Food Drink#Burger King North America
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place

Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Announced Some Major Menu Changes

Back in 1969, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was founded by Tennessee's Dan Evins to meet a need that, at the time, seemed almost impossibly modern (via About Cracker Barrel). A little more than a decade prior, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation making the American interstate highway system a reality, per The United States Army. Eisenhower wasn't the architect of the vision, nor of the highway, but his having greenlit the funding of what would eventually make today's nearly 50,000-mile network of federally maintained roadways happen (via Federal Highway Administration) was a dream come true for many Americans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

609K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy