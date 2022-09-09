ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your week in metro Detroit: Mental health rights investigated

By Jennifer Dixon, Detroit Free Press
Good morning Free Press subscribers,

Did you know that the people of Michigan have their own set of rights when they get help for mental illness, intellectual or developmental disabilities?

They have the right to be treated with dignity and respect. They have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment. And, they have the right to free from abuse and neglect.

These unique rights were created by the Legislature nearly half a century ago, and supporters say they’ve gone a long way in lessening the stigma of mental illness.

But a Free Press investigation found problems with this system of recipient rights. The same agencies accused of violations investigate the alleged wrongdoing. They can recommend discipline, but those recommendations can be vague.

The Free Press also found that recipient rights investigators have faced retaliation just for doing their job. Recipients themselves have also faced retaliation when they complain, or someone complains on their behalf.

There have been calls for years to make these recipient rights investigators more independent, but supporters resisted making those changes. They argue the recipient rights investigators know the system and can respond quickly and decisively.

We looked at thousands of pages of documents, sorted through six years of data, and interviewed dozens of people for this story. Thank you for subscribing and supporting this kind of investigative reporting.

I’m Jennifer Dixon and you can reach me at jbdixon@freepress.com.

