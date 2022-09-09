ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday.

The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and representatives from Detroit, including Detroit Department of Neighborhoods Director Ray Solomon and District 7 Manager Mona Ali, are expected to make remarks.

The joint effort to bring family fun for residents is a rare occurrence. Historically, relationships between Detroit and bordering cities and surrounding suburbs have been contentious at times, with police exhibiting discrimination in Dearborn and literal and figurative barriers to east of the city where it meets Grosse Pointe.

The block party will begin at noon near the intersection of Littlefield Street and Esper Boulevard.

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue

Comments / 23

Willie Ross Jr.
3d ago

Seems like a good idea. Tireman Ave was the border between Detroit and Dearborn that racist Mayor Orville Hubbard didn't want us to cross. I can still remember being chased back into Detroit (across Tireman Ave) after a baseball game in Dearborn in the 70's (we won the game).

Reply
9
Cass Hamilton
3d ago

Stop being negative! People want to enjoy themselves from both cities! Even good news becomes racist! Please don’t go to the auto show Or any sports teams , Thanksgiving Parade or Jazz festivals! You don’t have to step in the city of Detroit! Please don’t go to the 2024 NFL draft either!

Reply(2)
4
Antonio Ross
3d ago

I think it's a good idea that the mayor is doing us a Dearborn but I remember back in the '70s yes I remember Dearborn West Warren Greenfield it was Lily White yes it was all pull up Polish people kabaska I remember 7-Eleven store on Abington and West Warren but we were the young kids from the Hermann garden projects 10 to 15 years old relentlessly hundreds of us we're going to the mall we open the doors up for other nationalities and we don't get credit for that so sometimes it's kind of slided by how Dearborn is now the African Americans once again open the door for other nationalities and they don't give us no credit and that's the thing that really bothers black people in this city in this in America you know we have nothing against other nationalities but we're the ones that we had the silver rights leaders that did this open the doors up and then it kind of slide it and we say whatever God is good though

Reply(1)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
