Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue

For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday.

The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and representatives from Detroit, including Detroit Department of Neighborhoods Director Ray Solomon and District 7 Manager Mona Ali, are expected to make remarks.

The joint effort to bring family fun for residents is a rare occurrence. Historically, relationships between Detroit and bordering cities and surrounding suburbs have been contentious at times, with police exhibiting discrimination in Dearborn and literal and figurative barriers to east of the city where it meets Grosse Pointe.

The block party will begin at noon near the intersection of Littlefield Street and Esper Boulevard.

